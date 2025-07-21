News 9

Wegovy hype risks public health

[Anchor]

Has there ever been a drug that's sparked this much controversy?

It's the weight loss drug, Wegovy.

For people struggling with obesity, it's a so-called "godsend" treatment. But prescriptions are being openly given to non-obese individuals for cosmetic purposes, raising concerns about side effects.

Reporter-K ChoJung-in reports from the field.

[Report]

This hospital in Seoul has become known as the so-called "Wegovy Holy Land."

A reporter with a BMI of 21, which is considered normal weight, requested a Wegovy prescription.

[Doctor at OO Hospital/voice altered: "There are stages from 1 to 5. I think you can skip stages 1 and 2, and get a prescription starting from stage 3."]

At another nearby hospital.

This time, I requested the maximum dosage.

[Doctor at □□ Hospital/voice altered: "You will be responsible for the side effects. In cases of acute pancreatitis, it can be life-threatening, so you need to be aware of that."]

The prescription target for Wegovy is patients with severe obesity with a BMI of 30 or higher, or those with a BMI over 27 who have conditions like hypertension.

Dosage typically starts at 0.25 mg and gradually increases in five stages, up to 2.4 mg.

[Professor Cho Young-min/Seoul National University Hospital Endocrinology and Metabolism Department: "Because it shows strong effects, we begin with a very low dose and gradually increase it. If you start with the maximum dose, you could end up in the emergency room..."]

Ms. Son Ah-jin experienced having to go to the emergency room after being administered a high initial dose of Wegovy.

[Son Ah-jin/Wegovy user: "I was vomiting continuously every 30 minutes to an hour. Eventually, there was nothing left to come out. I was just vomiting stomach acid."]

Her hospital had suggested a so-called 'split dosing' method.

[Son Ah-jin/Wegovy user: "The initial dosage I was prescribed was a bit high. They prescribed 1.7 (stage 4) and suggested that I try splitting it into 0.85 for the first and second weeks..."]

One vial of Wegovy is meant for one injection per week for four weeks, but the hospital advised splitting the high-dose medication over two to three months.

However, the recommended usage period is only six weeks after opening.

[Professor Oh Sang-woo/Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital Family Medicine Department & Obesity Metabolism Nutrition Center Director: "That's a serious issue. Once opened, the drug undergoes changes after six weeks. So they're telling patients use the altered injection."]

Some hospitals even offer single-use "trial sessions."

[Consultant at △△ Hospital/voice altered: "(Is this a per session payment? Not per pen?) Yes, that's correct. It's not like there’s a separate personal injection for each person."]

Although it is a legitimate treatment for obesity, it is being misused as a miracle diet drug, ignoring the principles.

[Professor Heo Yang-im/Family Medicine Department, Bundang CHA Hospital: "The clinical trials were not conducted on individuals with normal weight, but only on those who are obese."]

With the upcoming release of Wegovy for adolescents, there are growing calls for stricter oversight and regulation.

This is KBS News, ChoJung-in.

