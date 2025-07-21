[News Today] First hand clips of flood devastation
[LEAD]
We begin with the devastating effects of the record-breaking downpours from the weekend.
The torrential rain was powerful enough to uproot utility poles and overwhelm homes with mud from the landslides.
Viewer footage sent to KBS reveals tense and hazardous moments, as people grappled with the sudden force of nature.
[REPORT]
The swollen river gushes down violently.
A utility pole unstably leans over a broken dam.
"Don't go there, mister!"
Trees fell in torrential rain and roads were destroyed beyond recognition.
"The concrete broke apart!"
Mud and rainwater engulf the road in front of a house.
A resident tries to shovel away the silt, but the water keeps gushing down.
The water soon floods into the house.
"The house is flooded and everything was washed into the room. Even the furniture."
The mud swamped the bedroom and all kinds of items including the fallen wardrobe block the doorway.
Lee Hyeon-su / Viewer
My mother was in the kitchen when the mud flowed into the bedroom.
It could have been fatal if she was in the room.
People cautiously climb over the fallen trees and electric wires.
Stranded guests from a nearby lodging facility barely manage to find their way down the mountain.
Lodge Employee
The river suddenly swelled up at 3 a.m., the water swept away everything.
A mudslide swallowed a house at the foot of the mountain.
Everything inside the collapsed house was swept away, leaving only wooden pillars.
"The road collapsed."
Parts of the road broke in pieces and collapsed after the rainstorm.
The caved-in road demonstrates the destructive force of the rainstorm.
