[News Today] “Swift designation of special disaster zones”
Looking at the casualties from the sudden downpours that began battering the nation last Wednesday.
Eighteen people died and nine others went missing across the country.
In particular, Sancheong in Gyeongsangnam-do Province was hit the hardest by the extreme rainfall, with ten fatalities reported from this region alone.
Authorities are continuing search operations for the missing while President Lee Jae Myung has ordered a swift designation of areas severely affected by torrential rains as special disaster zones.
He instructed the government to expedite the designation to ensure timely support for those affected.
