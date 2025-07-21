News Today

[News Today] Hundreds displaced after heavy rain

입력 2025.07.21 (16:05) 수정 2025.07.21 (16:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
For the battered regions across the country, now the focus shifts to recovery work.

Displaced residents are enduring each day in temporary shelters, shuttled between shelters and their damaged homes.

But, with no clear end in sight, frustration and fatigue are mounting.

[REPORT]
Only styrofoam mats are spread on the floor of an emergency shelter.

There is not even a partition or a tent.

Most of the roughly 60 displaced residents staying here are older than 80.

They barely had time to gather their belongings in the rain.

All they can do now is try to sleep alongside their luggage.

Heo Bun-rye / Displaced by flood
I can go back only after the floors are dried and plastered. It's very uncomfortable to sleep here.

Once the rain stopped, residents rushed back to their homes to salvage whatever was left.

But they could only sigh at the appalling sight.

Kwon Hyeok-cheol / Displaced by flood
It will take time to fix the house. I will have to stay at the community center until then.

At the village entrance, mud-covered belongings are lined up in piles.

Furniture, household appliances, and even farming equipment were submerged in the water, rendering them useless.

Lee Hyeong-seop / Family of displaced resident
My father-in-law lived here for 90 years but there's nothing left. Everything must be thrown away.

The house stands empty now except for the muddy water dirtying the floor.

The torrential rain that lasted for four days left about 680 residents homeless in the Chungcheongnam-do region alone.

People are anxious, unsure when they’ll be able to return to normal life.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Hundreds displaced after heavy rain
    • 입력 2025-07-21 16:05:25
    • 수정2025-07-21 16:05:32
    News Today

[LEAD]
For the battered regions across the country, now the focus shifts to recovery work.

Displaced residents are enduring each day in temporary shelters, shuttled between shelters and their damaged homes.

But, with no clear end in sight, frustration and fatigue are mounting.

[REPORT]
Only styrofoam mats are spread on the floor of an emergency shelter.

There is not even a partition or a tent.

Most of the roughly 60 displaced residents staying here are older than 80.

They barely had time to gather their belongings in the rain.

All they can do now is try to sleep alongside their luggage.

Heo Bun-rye / Displaced by flood
I can go back only after the floors are dried and plastered. It's very uncomfortable to sleep here.

Once the rain stopped, residents rushed back to their homes to salvage whatever was left.

But they could only sigh at the appalling sight.

Kwon Hyeok-cheol / Displaced by flood
It will take time to fix the house. I will have to stay at the community center until then.

At the village entrance, mud-covered belongings are lined up in piles.

Furniture, household appliances, and even farming equipment were submerged in the water, rendering them useless.

Lee Hyeong-seop / Family of displaced resident
My father-in-law lived here for 90 years but there's nothing left. Everything must be thrown away.

The house stands empty now except for the muddy water dirtying the floor.

The torrential rain that lasted for four days left about 680 residents homeless in the Chungcheongnam-do region alone.

People are anxious, unsure when they’ll be able to return to normal life.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

특검, 윤석열 전 대통령 부부 소환통보…<br>이 시각 특검팀 상황

특검, 윤석열 전 대통령 부부 소환통보…이 시각 특검팀 상황
[단독] 김건희 특검, 명태균 28일 소환 통보…‘뇌물공여 혐의’ 적시

[단독] 김건희 특검, 명태균 28일 소환 통보…‘뇌물공여 혐의’ 적시
경기북부 호우에 3명 사망·3명 실종…실종자 1명 발견

경기북부 호우에 3명 사망·3명 실종…실종자 1명 발견
급류 실종 23시간 몰랐다?…<br>대통령실 “공직기강 해이시 엄하게 책임”

급류 실종 23시간 몰랐다?…대통령실 “공직기강 해이시 엄하게 책임”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.