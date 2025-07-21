[News Today] Hundreds displaced after heavy rain
[LEAD]
For the battered regions across the country, now the focus shifts to recovery work.
Displaced residents are enduring each day in temporary shelters, shuttled between shelters and their damaged homes.
But, with no clear end in sight, frustration and fatigue are mounting.
[REPORT]
Only styrofoam mats are spread on the floor of an emergency shelter.
There is not even a partition or a tent.
Most of the roughly 60 displaced residents staying here are older than 80.
They barely had time to gather their belongings in the rain.
All they can do now is try to sleep alongside their luggage.
Heo Bun-rye / Displaced by flood
I can go back only after the floors are dried and plastered. It's very uncomfortable to sleep here.
Once the rain stopped, residents rushed back to their homes to salvage whatever was left.
But they could only sigh at the appalling sight.
Kwon Hyeok-cheol / Displaced by flood
It will take time to fix the house. I will have to stay at the community center until then.
At the village entrance, mud-covered belongings are lined up in piles.
Furniture, household appliances, and even farming equipment were submerged in the water, rendering them useless.
Lee Hyeong-seop / Family of displaced resident
My father-in-law lived here for 90 years but there's nothing left. Everything must be thrown away.
The house stands empty now except for the muddy water dirtying the floor.
The torrential rain that lasted for four days left about 680 residents homeless in the Chungcheongnam-do region alone.
People are anxious, unsure when they’ll be able to return to normal life.
