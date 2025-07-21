News Today

[News Today] Education minister nomination withdrawn

입력 2025.07.21 (16:05) 수정 2025.07.21 (16:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
They were at the center of last week’s heated confirmation hearings.

In a first for his Cabinet, President Lee has withdrawn his nomination of Education Minister pick Lee Jin-sook, who faces allegations of plagiarism involving her student’s thesis.

No mention was directly made of minister of gender equality and family nominee Kang Sun-woo, signaling the administration will push ahead with her appointment.

[REPORT]
Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook was embroiled in controversy surrounding alleged plagiarism.

President Lee Jae Myung has decided to withdraw her nomination 21 days after it was announced.

Woo Sang-ho / Pres. secretary for political affairs
I am seeking understanding for making this decision after taking various opinions into account comprehensively.

Among ministerial picks by President Lee, she is the first nominee to be disqualified.

Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Woo Sang-ho did not elaborate on the reasons for the withdrawal.

She has faced a stream of calls for resignation from the education sector, progressive organizations and even some ruling party members.

Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for the minister of gender equality and family, will likely be appointed, despite disputes over her alleged mistreatment of aides.

In response to a question about the prospective appointment of Kang, Woo answered yes.

He added that of the eleven unappointed nominees, only Lee Jin-sook's nomination was withdrawn.

The presidential secretary stressed that it was a decision President Lee had painstakingly made after listening to opinions about ministerial nominees in a meeting with floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties on Saturday.

The main opposition People Power Party criticized the move as a decision that ignores public opinion.

But the ruling Democratic Party said that it is necessary to respect the president's authority to make personnel choices.

Park Sung-hoon / Senior spokesperson, PPP
Is the president afraid of making Kang Sun-woo, one of his loyalists, the first incumbent lawmaker disqualified from ministerial nomination?

Park Sang-hyuk / Chief aide for communications
I‘m calling on the PPP to cooperate with parliamentary procedures for ministerial nominations and overcoming the nat’l crisis, instead of dragging down the administration.

The president appointed vice-ministerial officials, which include former lawmaker Kim Eui-kum as the chief of the Saemangeum Development Agency and Professor Yoo Hong-joon as the director of the National Museum of Korea.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Education minister nomination withdrawn
    • 입력 2025-07-21 16:05:44
    • 수정2025-07-21 16:05:52
    News Today

[LEAD]
They were at the center of last week’s heated confirmation hearings.

In a first for his Cabinet, President Lee has withdrawn his nomination of Education Minister pick Lee Jin-sook, who faces allegations of plagiarism involving her student’s thesis.

No mention was directly made of minister of gender equality and family nominee Kang Sun-woo, signaling the administration will push ahead with her appointment.

[REPORT]
Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook was embroiled in controversy surrounding alleged plagiarism.

President Lee Jae Myung has decided to withdraw her nomination 21 days after it was announced.

Woo Sang-ho / Pres. secretary for political affairs
I am seeking understanding for making this decision after taking various opinions into account comprehensively.

Among ministerial picks by President Lee, she is the first nominee to be disqualified.

Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Woo Sang-ho did not elaborate on the reasons for the withdrawal.

She has faced a stream of calls for resignation from the education sector, progressive organizations and even some ruling party members.

Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for the minister of gender equality and family, will likely be appointed, despite disputes over her alleged mistreatment of aides.

In response to a question about the prospective appointment of Kang, Woo answered yes.

He added that of the eleven unappointed nominees, only Lee Jin-sook's nomination was withdrawn.

The presidential secretary stressed that it was a decision President Lee had painstakingly made after listening to opinions about ministerial nominees in a meeting with floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties on Saturday.

The main opposition People Power Party criticized the move as a decision that ignores public opinion.

But the ruling Democratic Party said that it is necessary to respect the president's authority to make personnel choices.

Park Sung-hoon / Senior spokesperson, PPP
Is the president afraid of making Kang Sun-woo, one of his loyalists, the first incumbent lawmaker disqualified from ministerial nomination?

Park Sang-hyuk / Chief aide for communications
I‘m calling on the PPP to cooperate with parliamentary procedures for ministerial nominations and overcoming the nat’l crisis, instead of dragging down the administration.

The president appointed vice-ministerial officials, which include former lawmaker Kim Eui-kum as the chief of the Saemangeum Development Agency and Professor Yoo Hong-joon as the director of the National Museum of Korea.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

특검, 윤석열 전 대통령 부부 소환통보…<br>이 시각 특검팀 상황

특검, 윤석열 전 대통령 부부 소환통보…이 시각 특검팀 상황
[단독] 김건희 특검, 명태균 28일 소환 통보…‘뇌물공여 혐의’ 적시

[단독] 김건희 특검, 명태균 28일 소환 통보…‘뇌물공여 혐의’ 적시
경기북부 호우에 3명 사망·3명 실종…실종자 1명 발견

경기북부 호우에 3명 사망·3명 실종…실종자 1명 발견
급류 실종 23시간 몰랐다?…<br>대통령실 “공직기강 해이시 엄하게 책임”

급류 실종 23시간 몰랐다?…대통령실 “공직기강 해이시 엄하게 책임”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.