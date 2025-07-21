[News Today] Education minister nomination withdrawn

[LEAD]

They were at the center of last week’s heated confirmation hearings.



In a first for his Cabinet, President Lee has withdrawn his nomination of Education Minister pick Lee Jin-sook, who faces allegations of plagiarism involving her student’s thesis.



No mention was directly made of minister of gender equality and family nominee Kang Sun-woo, signaling the administration will push ahead with her appointment.



[REPORT]

Education Minister nominee Lee Jin-sook was embroiled in controversy surrounding alleged plagiarism.



President Lee Jae Myung has decided to withdraw her nomination 21 days after it was announced.



Woo Sang-ho / Pres. secretary for political affairs

I am seeking understanding for making this decision after taking various opinions into account comprehensively.



Among ministerial picks by President Lee, she is the first nominee to be disqualified.



Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Woo Sang-ho did not elaborate on the reasons for the withdrawal.



She has faced a stream of calls for resignation from the education sector, progressive organizations and even some ruling party members.



Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for the minister of gender equality and family, will likely be appointed, despite disputes over her alleged mistreatment of aides.



In response to a question about the prospective appointment of Kang, Woo answered yes.



He added that of the eleven unappointed nominees, only Lee Jin-sook's nomination was withdrawn.



The presidential secretary stressed that it was a decision President Lee had painstakingly made after listening to opinions about ministerial nominees in a meeting with floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties on Saturday.



The main opposition People Power Party criticized the move as a decision that ignores public opinion.



But the ruling Democratic Party said that it is necessary to respect the president's authority to make personnel choices.



Park Sung-hoon / Senior spokesperson, PPP

Is the president afraid of making Kang Sun-woo, one of his loyalists, the first incumbent lawmaker disqualified from ministerial nomination?



Park Sang-hyuk / Chief aide for communications

I‘m calling on the PPP to cooperate with parliamentary procedures for ministerial nominations and overcoming the nat’l crisis, instead of dragging down the administration.



The president appointed vice-ministerial officials, which include former lawmaker Kim Eui-kum as the chief of the Saemangeum Development Agency and Professor Yoo Hong-joon as the director of the National Museum of Korea.