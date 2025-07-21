[News Today] Jung Chung-rae leads DP Chief race

In the Democratic Party leadership race, Jung Chung-rae has scored a decisive victory in both Chungcheong-do Province and Yeongnam regional votes – further extending his lead.



Meanwhile over in the People Power Party, former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo has declared his candidacy – adding clarity to the emerging race lineup in the opposition.



Day two of the Democratic Party leader election.



Jung Chung-rae enjoyed a landslide victory in the party members' election in the Yeongnam region, following his win in the Chungcheong area.



Jung beat his opponent Park Chan-dae by more than 25 percentage points in the cumulative rate of votes won.



Jung Chung-rae / DP Leader Candidate

The record turnout was surprising. I see it as a mandate to focus on rooting out the insurrection forces.



Defeated for two straight days, Park declared that he would stop campaigning.



He said flood relief is more important and repeatedly asked the leadership to postpone the election.



The DP leadership held a Supreme Council meeting and recommended that the elections in the Honam and capital regions should be held together on the party convention day.



Meanwhile, the candidate list of the People Power Party's leader election to be held on August 22nd is being filled up.



The list includes incumbent lawmakers Cho Kyoung-tae, Ahn Cheol-soo.



Also, former PPP presidential hopeful and ex-Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo officially declared his candidacy.



Kim Moon-soo / Former Labor Minister

As party leader, I’ll stop the Lee Jae Myung administration’s overreach and reform the PPP to strengthen Korea’s free democracy.



Kim said reforms that break up the party are self-destructive.



He added that unless there’s a major issue, the party should accept Jeon Han-gil, a former Korean history lecturer who had vocally opposed former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.



Meanwhile, former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon and representative Jang Dong-hyeok are known to be thinking about running.



Representative Na Kyung-won, once seen as a party leader candidate, declared on her social media that she would not run.