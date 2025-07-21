[News Today] Yoon indicted under detention

입력 2025-07-21 16:06:42 수정 2025-07-21 16:06:54 News Today





[LEAD]

Up next, the special probe into the insurrection case.



The prosecutorial team has decided to indict former President Yoon Suk Yeol without further investigation, keeping him in detention.



Authorities concluded that extending his detention or pursuing additional questioning would be futile, as Yoon has remained uncooperative since his arrest.



[REPORT]

"Yoon Suk Yeol nullified the Constitution's pre-control mechanism against the president's power to impose martial law."



This is the conclusion reached by the special counsel team, which has indicted the former president under detention.



It comes one month after the special counsel probe began and nine days after Yoon was re-detained.



The team applied the same charges as it did for his re-detention, such as infringement of the constitutional rights of Cabinet members to deliberate and vote on martial law declaration, as well as the obstruction of his arrest warrant execution.



Yoon's detention period was set to end on July 21.



It could be extended once, but the special counsel team decided to indict him right away because enough testimonies and evidence have been obtained already.



Yoon's attitude toward the investigation following his detention also played a role in the decision to indict him.



It means additional attempts for investigation have no point due to Yoon's consistently uncooperative attitude including repeated refusal to appear for interrogation, citing health reasons, and denial of allegations.



Assistant special prosecutor Park Ji-young warned at a media briefing that Yoon's behavior during the investigation process will have an impact on his verdict.



This is construed as an attempt to step up pressure on Yoon to make him cooperate in the ongoing investigation into treason and other charges.



The assistant special prosecutor stressed that summoning Yoon for questioning is essential to investigate treason charges, and if he refuses to comply, there is no other choice but to file for an arrest warrant to conduct a compulsory investigation.



The special counsel team also plans to step up the probe into former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is deemed an accomplice, and decide on his indictment.