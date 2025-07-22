News 9

Search continues for missing 4

입력 2025.07.22 (02:01)

[Anchor]

A man in his 70s was found dead in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, raising the death toll in the northern Gyeonggi area to four.

Four people remain missing.

Fast-moving water and extensive debris are making search efforts difficult.

Reporter Shin Soo-bin has the details.

[Report]

["Come down quickly! We found him!"]

A search dog moves down a slope while an excavator continuously removes debris.

Around 1 PM today (July 21), a man in his 70s who had been missing in Jeoryeong-ri, Gapyeong, was found dead.

This was after 32 hours of searching.

Torrential rain over the weekend led to four confirmed deaths in northern Gyeonggi Province, and four people are still missing.

Among them are a mother and son who went missing during a landslide while camping in Maili, Gapyeong, who still have not been found, as well as a man in his 70s, who disappeared near the Daebori fishing site. The total number of people being searched for is four.

[Won Gu-yeon/Resident of Maili, Gapyeong: "The cars of people who came to visit the area were just swept away, and there was nothing we could do even with our eyes wide open."]

The police and fire authorities have divided the area from Maili, where the landslide occurred, to Daebogyo and Cheongpyeong-myeon into six sections to search for the missing persons.

However, the river current is still fast, and debris and wreckage are piled up everywhere, hampering rescue efforts.

Due to these harsh conditions, nighttime searches are impossible. Communication and electricity have also been cut off, further slowing down the operations.

[Kim Cheol-oh/Head of Prevention and Safety Division, Gapyeong Fire Station: "We are conducting the search with safety as a top priority. So, we plan to conduct underwater searches when the water current slows."]

The police and fire authorities plan to continue the search for the missing persons by deploying over 300 personnel and utilizing search dogs and drones.

This is KBS News Shin Soo-bin.

