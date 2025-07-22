No power or water in Sancheong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Residents of Sancheong in Gyeongnam, who have suffered significant damage, are facing severe hardships as both their water supply and electricity have been cut off.



They wipe away tears in disbelief at their devastating reality.



Choi Jin-seok reports from Sancheong.



[Report]



This is a village in Sancheong, devastated by a landslide.



Mud has poured into homes, turning houses into ruins.



Even the water supply has been cut off, making cleanup efforts impossible.



The small amount of water brought from a distant river is not enough.



[Park O-ja/Resident of Sancheong, Gyeongnam: "We need water to wash things away, but there's no tap water coming out."]



This restaurant is also covered in mud.



Despite repeatedly wiping the floor with rags, the muddy water stains are not going away.



Residents shed tears in the face of this overwhelming reality.



[Kim Hyun-soo/Resident of Shinan-myeon, Sancheong: "I don't know what's going on. The water keeps pooling. It's a bit better here, but outside there's no solution."]



To make matters worse, the heat wave has worsened the suffering of the residents.



In stores where the electricity has also been cut off, all the food in the refrigerators has spoiled.



They have no choice but to throw out ruined appliances and furniture.



Even as recovery efforts continue, more than 300 households still remain without electricity.



[Kwak Sang-yeon/Shinan-myeon, Sancheong: "I wonder why I even survived. There's no running water, and everything in the fridge has gone bad. I have to carry water up here just to flush the toilet. It’s unbearable."]



In Sancheong, Gyeongnam Province, where record rainfall has swept away nearly everything, only pain remains.



Gyeongsangnam-do Province has requested that Sancheong, along with Uiryeong-gun and Hapcheon-gun, be designated as special disaster zones.



This is KBS News Choi Jin-seok.



