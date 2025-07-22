Evacuees struggle for shelter

News 9

[Anchor]

Residents in northern Gyeonggi Province who lost their homes and workplaces due to unexpected heavy rain are in a desperate situation.

Reporter Lee Chae-ri met with the residents.

[Report]

A boulder that rolled down from a landslide completely covered the roof.

The two households living in this house barely escaped with the help of their neighbors and headed to their workplaces without even thinking about recovery.

With the electricity cut off, the groundwater used for daily living was also interrupted.

[Kim Jeong-il/Pocheon City, Gyeonggi Province: "It was like a high-voltage line touched something and caused an electric shock, and then it went bang, bang, bang. So we were surprised and reported it."]

This factory had its walls breached as trees fell due to the landslide.

The inside and outside of the factory are covered in mud up to knee-deep.

The machines have stopped due to the debris.

They are digging with shovels and forklifts, but it is not enough.

[Kang In-cheol/Executive Director of Manri Industrial Factory in Pocheon: "It feels so bleak. I wonder how we are supposed to live. It seems like we are at the back of the line for support..."]

The river in front of this farm overflowed, submerging both crops and the house.

Families are working together to clean and carry out recovery efforts, starting with the most urgent areas.

However, it will take more time for the groundwater to become clean, and there is still a long way to go to clear the living space.

[Kim Young-seok/Gapyeong County, Gyeonggi Province: "We have to live indoors, so we wiped everything down and took out all the furniture, but the area under the flooring is still all mud..."]

It has been reported that over 50 households in Pocheon and Gapyeong have evacuated to community centers due to this heavy rain.

This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.

