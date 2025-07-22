President Lee Jae Myung visits Sancheong

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung visited Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam Province, to express his condolences for the recent devastating damage.



He also instructed officials to mobilize all available resources for a swift recovery and to establish measures to prevent recurrence.



Reporter Son Seo-young reports.



[Report]



people have died and 4 are missing due to the recent heavy rainfall in Sancheong-gun, Gyeongnam Province.



President Lee Jae Myung personally visited the disaster site to check on the recovery situation.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "Did three members of one family pass away?"]



[Yoon Ho-jung/Minister of the Interior and Safety: "Two families. Three people have died, and one has been rescued..."]



He expressed deep condolences for the tragic loss of life.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "It breaks my heart."]



He promised swift support for the affected residents.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "Why aren't you using an umbrella?"]



[Affected resident: "Please expedite the process so we can receive assistance quickly."]



The President instructed the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to mobilize resources and administrative power, including budget support.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "The issues of the deceased and missing persons are important, but it is also crucial to help the disaster victims return as soon as possible. We need to mobilize our capabilities to the maximum."]



He particularly ordered a separate investigation into cases mentioned by the residents where quick assistance from public officials helped reduce casualties.



Following the President's instructions, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety decided to provide an additional 5.5 billion won in special disaster management grants to Gwangju, Jeonbuk, Jeonnam, and Gyeongnam Provinces.



The leadership of both the ruling and opposition parties visited the affected areas today (July 21) to support recovery efforts.



They once again requested that the area be declared a special disaster zone as soon as possible.



If declared a special disaster zone, part of the recovery costs for local governments will be supported by the national government, and measures such as deferring local tax payments for affected residents will be implemented.



The Ministry of the Interior and Safety is expected to decide on the declaration of a special disaster zone as early as tomorrow (July 22).



This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!