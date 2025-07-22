News 9

Landslide despite low risk

[Anchor]

The Korea Forest Service has been creating and publicly releasing landslide risk maps since 2022.

However, there is controversy over the effectiveness of these maps, as a large landslide and casualties occurred in a low-risk area in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province.

Reporter Park Gi-won has the details.

[Report]

At the disaster site in Danseong-myeon, Sancheong-gun, South Gyeongsang Province, one person has died and another is missing. A massive valley has formed halfway up the mountain, and debris has piled up to roof height.

[Resident: "Suddenly, the soil and everything came down all at once. I dodged this way, and my wife dodged that way."]

I looked up the Korea Forest Service's 'Landslide Risk Map'.

Among the five risk levels, areas with high landslide risk are marked in red, while low-risk areas are marked in blue. However, the area where the landslide occurred, Danseong-myeon, is classified as a low-risk level of 4-5.

In Sinan-myeon, Sancheong-gun, where a resident is missing due to the rushing debris and the national road has been cut off, the landslide risk level is mostly between levels 3 and 5.

Large landslides have occurred in areas assessed as having low landslide risk.

What is the reason for this?

The risk is measured primarily based on slope, and changes in the surrounding environment due to logging and other factors are not reflected.

[Lee Soo-gon/Former Professor of Civil Engineering at University of Seoul: "If development occurs in those (low-risk) areas, the mountains are cut down, right? Then that area changes to a level 1 risk."]

Furthermore, the 'Real-time Landslide Risk Map' app lacks address input and location confirmation features, making it less user-friendly.

[Nam Ki-hoon/Professor of Fire and Disaster Engineering at Changshin University: "Because these systems are too complicated, it should allow anyone to click once and check what risks are based on their location."]

There are calls for urgent work to ensure that the 'Landslide Risk Map', which is updated every February on a yearly basis, accurately reflects reality.

This is KBS News, Park Gi-won reporting.

