News 9

Scorching heat follows heavy rain

입력 2025.07.22 (02:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As soon as the heavy rain from the monsoon ended, a heatwave has now arrived.

There are concerns that the heatwave could cause additional damage in areas already affected by the heavy rain.

Kim Min-kyung, a meteorology specialist, reports.

[Report]

The midday sun beats down on urban rivers still showing signs of the heavy rain.

Restoration work has just begun, but temperatures have started to soar by the day.

[Lee Tae-jin/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "When it rains, it rains too much, and when the sun is out, it's too hot. It's really tough."]

Since the end of the monsoon, temperatures have skyrocketed, with daytime temperatures in Seoul exceeding 30 degrees for the second consecutive day.

In Samcheok and other areas along the eastern coast of Gangwon Province, temperatures reached as high as 35.7 degrees. In places like Sancheong in Gyeongnam and Gapyeong in Gyeonggi Province, temperatures also surpassed 30 degrees.

This is due to a hot North Pacific high-pressure system that has completely covered the country.

With the double impact of heavy rain followed by a heatwave, concerns are rising about additional damage in areas where restoration efforts are ongoing.

[Kim Ho/Professor at Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Health: "When a heatwave follows heavy rain, the humidity is high in flooded areas, which increases the perceived temperature, thus raising the risk of heat-related illnesses. In landslide areas, there is also a higher possibility of drinking water contamination."]

The heatwave is expected to intensify throughout this week.

The areas under heatwave advisories continue to expand, with heat warnings in place for the eastern coast of Gangwon and Anseong in Gyeonggi Province, and heat advisories in effect for most areas including Seoul.

[Kim Byeong-kwon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As the heat continues, heatwave advisories will gradually expand and strengthen, and many places will experience tropical nights."]

Strong showers should also be taken into account.

The Meteorological Administration has forecasted strong showers of up to 50mm per hour in various inland areas until the day after tomorrow (July 23).

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Scorching heat follows heavy rain
    • 입력 2025-07-22 02:01:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

As soon as the heavy rain from the monsoon ended, a heatwave has now arrived.

There are concerns that the heatwave could cause additional damage in areas already affected by the heavy rain.

Kim Min-kyung, a meteorology specialist, reports.

[Report]

The midday sun beats down on urban rivers still showing signs of the heavy rain.

Restoration work has just begun, but temperatures have started to soar by the day.

[Lee Tae-jin/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "When it rains, it rains too much, and when the sun is out, it's too hot. It's really tough."]

Since the end of the monsoon, temperatures have skyrocketed, with daytime temperatures in Seoul exceeding 30 degrees for the second consecutive day.

In Samcheok and other areas along the eastern coast of Gangwon Province, temperatures reached as high as 35.7 degrees. In places like Sancheong in Gyeongnam and Gapyeong in Gyeonggi Province, temperatures also surpassed 30 degrees.

This is due to a hot North Pacific high-pressure system that has completely covered the country.

With the double impact of heavy rain followed by a heatwave, concerns are rising about additional damage in areas where restoration efforts are ongoing.

[Kim Ho/Professor at Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Health: "When a heatwave follows heavy rain, the humidity is high in flooded areas, which increases the perceived temperature, thus raising the risk of heat-related illnesses. In landslide areas, there is also a higher possibility of drinking water contamination."]

The heatwave is expected to intensify throughout this week.

The areas under heatwave advisories continue to expand, with heat warnings in place for the eastern coast of Gangwon and Anseong in Gyeonggi Province, and heat advisories in effect for most areas including Seoul.

[Kim Byeong-kwon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As the heat continues, heatwave advisories will gradually expand and strengthen, and many places will experience tropical nights."]

Strong showers should also be taken into account.

The Meteorological Administration has forecasted strong showers of up to 50mm per hour in various inland areas until the day after tomorrow (July 23).

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

극한폭우에 진흙 쑥대밭…수마가 할퀴고 간 현장

극한폭우에 진흙 쑥대밭…수마가 할퀴고 간 현장
수색 이틀째 여전히 4명 실종…토사·잔해에 수색 난항

수색 이틀째 여전히 4명 실종…토사·잔해에 수색 난항
김건희 여사 ‘첫 소환’ 통보…<br>특검, 다음 달 6일 출석 요구

김건희 여사 ‘첫 소환’ 통보…특검, 다음 달 6일 출석 요구
‘사제 총기로 아들 살해’ 60대 <br>남성…“가정불화로 범행”

‘사제 총기로 아들 살해’ 60대 남성…“가정불화로 범행”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.