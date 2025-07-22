Scorching heat follows heavy rain

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As soon as the heavy rain from the monsoon ended, a heatwave has now arrived.



There are concerns that the heatwave could cause additional damage in areas already affected by the heavy rain.



Kim Min-kyung, a meteorology specialist, reports.



[Report]



The midday sun beats down on urban rivers still showing signs of the heavy rain.



Restoration work has just begun, but temperatures have started to soar by the day.



[Lee Tae-jin/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "When it rains, it rains too much, and when the sun is out, it's too hot. It's really tough."]



Since the end of the monsoon, temperatures have skyrocketed, with daytime temperatures in Seoul exceeding 30 degrees for the second consecutive day.



In Samcheok and other areas along the eastern coast of Gangwon Province, temperatures reached as high as 35.7 degrees. In places like Sancheong in Gyeongnam and Gapyeong in Gyeonggi Province, temperatures also surpassed 30 degrees.



This is due to a hot North Pacific high-pressure system that has completely covered the country.



With the double impact of heavy rain followed by a heatwave, concerns are rising about additional damage in areas where restoration efforts are ongoing.



[Kim Ho/Professor at Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Health: "When a heatwave follows heavy rain, the humidity is high in flooded areas, which increases the perceived temperature, thus raising the risk of heat-related illnesses. In landslide areas, there is also a higher possibility of drinking water contamination."]



The heatwave is expected to intensify throughout this week.



The areas under heatwave advisories continue to expand, with heat warnings in place for the eastern coast of Gangwon and Anseong in Gyeonggi Province, and heat advisories in effect for most areas including Seoul.



[Kim Byeong-kwon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As the heat continues, heatwave advisories will gradually expand and strengthen, and many places will experience tropical nights."]



Strong showers should also be taken into account.



The Meteorological Administration has forecasted strong showers of up to 50mm per hour in various inland areas until the day after tomorrow (July 23).



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!