Once-in-200-year rain rising

[Anchor]

Over the past few days, rain has poured intermittently at a rate of around 100 millimeters per hour.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has analyzed that this level of rainfall is expected only once every 200 years, but it rained as if it happens all the time now.

The reason extreme rainfall has become a part of daily life is reported by meteorology specialist Lee Se-heum.

[Report]

Record-breaking rainfall in Seosan, with 114.9mm per hour, continued for nearly three hours, and the daily precipitation exceeded 400mm.

The Korea Meteorological Administration analyzed that in the past five days, heavy rain that occurs once every 200 years for July has fallen in 10 locations nationwide.

Despite the rarity of a 200-year event, such extreme rainfall has occurred every year since 2020.

In fact, recent statistics from the past 50 years show a clear increasing trend.

Looking at the precipitation data from 56 locations nationwide since 1973, instances of rainfall exceeding 50mm per hour have increased nearly threefold, from an average of 8.4 times per year in the 1970s to 23.6 times in the 2020s.

Experts commonly point to climate change as the reason for the normalization of extreme rainfall.

[Yoon Jin-ho/Professor, Department of Environmental Energy Engineering, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology: "Research has already reported that the frequency of front-type precipitation in East Asia is increasing, and this is due to climate change. Even if the same fronts were created 20 or 30 years ago, the amount of moisture in the air has increased, leading to much more rainfall now."]

Additionally, instances of rainfall exceeding 50mm per hour have concentrated between late July and August.

This is more than double the number of occurrences up to mid-July.

[Woo Jin-kyu/Meteorological Administration Official: "The frequency of heavy rain observed in July tends to be about two to three times higher in August."]

The Korea Meteorological Administration emphasized that heavy rainfall has become more frequent since the end of the monsoon in late July, particularly warning to be cautious in mountainous and valley areas during the vacation season.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

