New loan rules shift rental market

[Anchor]

Since last month, following the government’s new loan regulations, apartment sales in the metropolitan area have slowed, while noticeable changes are taking place in the rental market.

As it has become virtually impossible to sell apartments under jeonse (long-term lease), many landlords are increasingly turning to monthly rent.

Reporter Lee Se-jung has the details.

[Report]

This large apartment complex with 4,300 units is currently under construction, four months ahead of completion.

Since the implementation of the June 27 loan regulations, the number of monthly rental listings has increased by nearly 40%.

As tenants can no longer secure jeonse loans before paying the final balance, landlords have lowered the deposit and switched to half-jeonse or monthly rent.

[Mr. Kim/Certified Real Estate Agent in Dongdaemun, Seoul: "It's a natural trend for monthly rent to increase. We are looking for people who can move in with 200 million or 300 million won without taking jeonse loans, like half-jeonse."]

Due to the loan restrictions, the rise in apartment prices in Seoul has slowed, but the trend of jeonse converting to monthly rent is becoming more evident.

Compared to a year ago, the number of jeonse listings for apartments in Seoul has decreased by 3,300, while monthly rent listings have increased by nearly 3,800.

Even when comparing just before and after the June 27 measures, jeonse listings have decreased by 700, while monthly rent listings has increased by over 400.

The shift toward monthly rent was already underway due to jeonse fraud, and now it's being accelerated by the loan regulations.

Typically, monthly rent places a greater burden on housing costs than jeonse, but the prices for monthly rent are also rising rapidly.

In the first half of this year, monthly rent increased by more than 5%, which is a larger increase than both apartment sales and jeonse prices.

[Park Won-gap/Senior Real Estate Expert at KB Kookmin Bank: "If the trend of converting to monthly rent accelerates like this, the burden of housing costs for low-income households that don't own homes will inevitably rise. I think there is a need to expand affordable public rental housing."]

There are also concerns that even government-supported loans like the Beotimmok Jeonse Deposit Loan Program are facing reduced limits, which could potentially shrink the jeonse market and push tenants into the monthly rent market.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-jung.

