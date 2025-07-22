Coupon craze overwhelms Apps

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Applications for the recovery consumer coupons started today (July 21).



On the first day, many applicants flocked to local community centers, and the websites of card companies accepting online applications crashed due to overwhelming traffic.



Reporter Kim Woo-jun has the details.



[Report]



The community center is bustling even before business hours.



At 9 AM, the application for consumer coupons begins.



["Number 9, please come forward. Number 9."]



After submitting an ID and application documents, you can receive a prepaid card that can be used immediately.



The current time has just passed 9:20 AM.



They are now actively distributing prepaid cards along with the consumer coupon applications.



As you can see, the number of people waiting has already approached 100.



During the first week of applications, a system based on the last digit of birth years is implemented, leading to many citizens making fruitless trips.



[Yoon Jong-seok/Seoul Eunpyeong-gu: "Since I was born in '52, (the application date) is tomorrow. I'm going home now."]



Online applications also surged, causing some card company apps to crash temporarily.



As many users who were unfamiliar with the application process flocked in, errors occurred on the Ministry of the Interior and Safety's website as well.



[Consumer Coupon Call Center (1670-2525) automated voice: "Currently, the call volume is high...."]



By noon on the first day of applications, 4.15 million people had applied, accounting for 8.2% of the total, with a payout amount reaching 754.5 billion won.



Since this is the first time consumer coupons are being distributed, many people are still confused about where they can be used.



[Consumer Coupon Applicant: "How do you use this? (Not at large supermarkets or department stores, but at restaurants and….)"]



[Ko Byeong-cheol/Consumer Coupon Applicant: "It seems like there are criteria for supermarkets, but I'm confused about whether it applies or not."]



The government plans to attach separate stickers outside stores for guidance, but business owners are also feeling confused.



[Cafe Owner/voice altered: "The neighboring store also couldn't use this (kiosk). We are currently unable to (use it) and are looking into it."]



If there are any objections regarding the amount of consumer coupons distributed, applications can be made through e-People website.



This is KBS News, Kim Woo-jun.



