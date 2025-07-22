News 9

Father kills son with homemade gun

입력 2025.07.22 (02:02)

[Anchor]

Last night (July 20), a shocking incident occurred in Incheon where a man in his 60s killed his son with a homemade gun.

The man committed the crime in front of his family who were preparing for his birthday party, and he even installed explosives in his home.

He claims that family discord was the reason for his actions.

First, we have Min Jeong-hee with the report.

[Report]

A man carrying a bag took the elevator outside and loaded the bag into his car before leaving the parking lot.

He is 63-year-old Mr. A, who is accused of killing his 30-something son with a homemade gun.

Mr. A visited his son's house, where a birthday party was being prepared, and during a conversation with family members, he went outside to retrieve the homemade gun from his car.

He then shot his son with two shotgun pellets and fired another shot towards the door.

[Resident, Yeonsu District, Incheon: "The police were blocking the way, telling us not to go in. When I tried to take the elevator up, there was a lot of blood under the elevator..."]

About an hour after the incident, heavily armed police special forces entered the scene, but Mr. A had already fled, and his son was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The police tracked the fleeing suspect's vehicle and apprehended him near Sadang Station.

Immediately after his arrest, Mr. A stated that he had installed explosives in his apartment in Dobong District, Seoul.

The police deployed a special forces unit to search Mr. A's home, where they discovered 15 containers of flammable materials, timers, and ignition devices.

Around 100 residents had to evacuate to a health center until the police completed the removal of the homemade explosives.

[Resident, Dobong District, Seoul/Voice Altered: "(The 119 rescue team) was contacting every household. So they told us to evacuate quickly, and that's why we came out."]

The police have applied for a detention warrant for Mr. A.

Regarding the motive for the crime, they have not disclosed anything beyond family discord and plan to conduct an investigation with a profiler.

This is KBS News Min Jeong-hee.

KBS
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

