Homemade firearms alarm authorities

입력 2025.07.22 (02:02)

[Anchor]

This man in his 60s has been confirmed to have made the firearms and explosives used in the crime himself.

The homemade explosives could have led to a greater tragedy.

However, upon investigation, it was found that instructions for making firearms and explosives are openly shared online.

How powerful are these devices? Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

63-year-old Mr. A, who killed his son, used a homemade firearm he made himself.

[Park Sang-jin/Incheon Yeonsu Police Chief: "After purchasing materials like pipes, he cut and assembled the parts appropriately in a workshop...."]

Police explained that the firearm was crude, but the shotgun shells containing metal pellets were sufficient to cause harm to a person.

[Lee Heon/Incheon Yeonsu Police Criminal Division Chief: "There were 86 live rounds remaining from the crime. We also found 11 metal pipes resembling gun barrels inside the car."]

Current laws prohibit the manufacture, sale, and possession of firearms and imitation firearms, and also ban the posting and distribution of instructions for making firearms and explosives.

Yet, methods for building firearms remain easily accessible online.

A gun made by welding pipes can puncture mannequins. Videos showing how to make more advanced firearms using 3D printers are also readily available.

Videos on how to make explosives with commonly available materials are also easily found through online searches.

In fact, Mr. A had installed homemade explosives at his residence and even set a timer to detonate them at noon.

If the police had not quickly apprehended Mr. A and disarmed the explosives, it could have led to greater casualties.

[Kim Il-tae/Seoul Dobong District: "We only realized what was going on after everything was disassembled. If the fuse had been attached, the whole thing could’ve exploded..."]

While the police are investigating how the homemade firearm was constructed and how it functions, they have also requested the National Forensic Service to examine the destructive power of the homemade explosives.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

문예슬
문예슬 기자

