Cable car accidents continue

[Anchor]



Yesterday (July 20), the cable car at Seoraksan in Gangwon-do suddenly stopped, leaving passengers in great fear for over two hours.



With recent incidents involving cable cars continuing, anxiety is growing ahead of the vacation season.



There are calls for urgent measures to be taken.



This is a report by Jeong Myeong-gu.



[Report]



The cable car is dangling 70 meters in the air.



Amid a heatwave warning, 86 passengers on two cable cars suffered from the heat and anxiety.



[Kim Jong-yoon/Gangseo-gu, Seoul: "Some were flustered, some were scared, and it was tough because of the heat and such."]



After four and a half hours, all rescue operations were completed, but some passengers who complained of dizziness received emergency treatment from 119.



Some passengers strongly protested, claiming that the response after the incident was inadequate.



The Seoraksan cable car has suspended operations for the time being and is undergoing inspections.



This is not the first time a tourist cable car has stopped.



In January of this year, the Deogyusan gondola in Jeonbuk stopped twice within a week, causing passengers to experience fear and cold.



In the last five years, there have been 45 incidents involving cable cars or gondolas for tourism purposes.



About one-third of the incidents were due to poor maintenance.



[Gong Ha-sung/Professor of Fire and Disaster Management at Woosuk University: "It is necessary to strengthen the regular inspection cycle and make the inspection results easily accessible to the public on websites to enhance transparency."]



The number of tourist cable cars installed in the country has increased from 13 in 2000 to 44 now, with an additional ten or so in progress.



Measures such as strengthening safety inspections during the vacation season are needed to prevent inadequate maintenance.



This is KBS News Jeong Myeong-gu.



