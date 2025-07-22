Special counsel summons Kim Keon-hee

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special investigation team has summoned Kim Keon-hee for questioning for the first time.



The summons is scheduled for the 6th of next month, about two weeks from now.



The special investigation team has also requested former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear on the 29th, regarding allegations of interference in candidate nominations.



This is reporter Lee Hyung-kwan.



[Report]



In April 2020, Kim Keon-hee was accused of stock price manipulation related to Deutsche Motors.



She received a non-indictment after undergoing two written investigations and one on-site investigation.



The special investigation team has now summoned Kim Keon-hee as a suspect to appear on the 6th of next month.



This is the first official summons for her questioning.



[Moon Hong-ju/Special Prosecutor: "We have sent a summons request for Kim Keon-hee to appear as a suspect at the special investigation team on August 6th, Wednesday at 10 AM."]



The special investigation team announced that their initial investigation will focus on

allegations of stock price manipulation and interference in candidate nominations, including those related to Deutsche Motors.



Given that there are several other allegations remaining, it is highly likely that the summons questioning will require more than one session.



Today (July 21), the special investigation team accelerated its investigation by conducting searches and seizures at the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Export-Import Bank, related to the allegations against Jeon Seong-bae, known as 'Geonjin Beopsa'.



The special investigation team suspects that the Unification Church provided Kim Keon-hee with expensive necklaces and bags through Jeon, and that, in return, government funding decisions were altered in favor of the Unification Church.



Kim Keon-hee's side has expressed their intention to appear before the special investigation team, stating that they would cooperate sincerely.



Additionally, the special investigation team has summoned former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear as a suspect regarding the 'interference in candidate nominations' allegations on the 29th.



Former President Yoon stated that hsitory would judge the emergency martial law, and added that he would do his best to reveal the truth in court.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.



