Ex-Minister confirms Yoon's call

[Anchor]

Former Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-seop has acknowledged for the first time that he received a call from former President Yoon Suk Yeol just before instructing not to hand over the investigation records of the Marine Corps death incident to the police.

It has been confirmed that the phone number identified as the source of pressure on the investigation was the 7070 number.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.

[Report]

July 31, 2023 was when the so-called 'VIP anger theory' emerged.

On this day, former President Yoon Suk Yeol received a report on the initial investigation results of the Marine Corps death incident at 11 AM.

At 11:54 AM, former Minister Lee Jong-seop received a phone call.

The caller ID showed '02-800-7070'.

The call lasted for 2 minutes and 48 seconds.

Immediately after this call, the former minister called then-Marine Corps Commander Kim Gye-hwan and instructed to withhold transferring the investigation records of the Marine Corps death incident to the police, and to cancel the press briefing.

As a result, the mysterious 'internal line caller' has been identified as the source of pressure on the investigation.

[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Member/July 2024: "Is 02-800-7070 the president's call? You can't say it's not, right?"]

[Lee Jong-seop/Former Minister of National Defense/July 2024: "I will not answer that part."]

After two years, the former minister acknowledged that the caller in question was former President Yoon.

This means that the president, who was dissatisfied with the Marine Corps investigation team's inquiry, expressed concerns about the military during the call.

However, the former minister denied the allegations of 'pressure on the investigation', stating that if it were an improper call, he would have remembered it, but that he had no such specific recollection.

Nevertheless, the special investigation team still suspects that there was a 'directive' from former President Yoon behind the former minister's sudden instructions and plans to summon him for questioning soon.

This is KBS News Bae Ji-hyun.

