News 9

Kim's butler sells Gangnam home

입력 2025.07.22 (02:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that Mr. Kim Ye-seong, who is referred to as the butler of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, and his wife attempted to withdraw a 1.5 billion won jeonse (lease deposit) since December of last year.

There are suspicions that they may have been trying to liquidate their assets right after the impeachment of former President Yoon, which is earlier than previously reported.

Reporter Oh Seung-mok has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

A residential complex in Gangnam, Seoul, where the jeonse contract was signed under the name of Mrs. Jeong, the wife of the key figure in the so-called 'butler gate' scandal, Mr. Kim Ye-seong.

KBS's investigation has confirmed that the couple had already secured the jeonse deposit for this apartment and attempted to relocate since December of last year.

The jeonse deposit was 1.5 billion won, and they were only able to retrieve it on May 30 because the landlord could not find a new tenant, by which time Mr. Kim had already left the country.

[Local real estate agent/voice altered: "(The jeonse listing) has been out for a long time. Yeah, but I think it was around spring. Now it's July."]

Initially, it was reported that Mr. Kim left the country in April, conscious of the 'change of government' and the 'launch of the special investigation.' However, evidence has emerged that he began preparing for 'asset liquidation' immediately after the impeachment motion against former President Yoon was passed four months earlier and his powers were suspended.

It is presumed that Mrs. Jeong was unable to leave the country with her husband due to delays in receiving the jeonse deposit.

It was only after an Interpol red notice was issued that Mr. Kim reportedly contacted the special investigation team through his lawyer, stating that he had not fled.

The special investigation team has first notified Mrs. Jeong, who is in the country, to appear for questioning.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team has continued to summon officials from companies related to Mr. Kim, including Ryu Geung-seon, the CEO of Kakao Mobility, who invested 18.4 billion won despite the company operating at a loss.

They are also investigating the circumstances and flow of a portion of the investment amounting to 4.6 billion won by calling in representatives of InnoVest Korea, which is suspected of being a shell company owned by Mr. Kim.

This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim's butler sells Gangnam home
    • 입력 2025-07-22 02:02:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that Mr. Kim Ye-seong, who is referred to as the butler of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, and his wife attempted to withdraw a 1.5 billion won jeonse (lease deposit) since December of last year.

There are suspicions that they may have been trying to liquidate their assets right after the impeachment of former President Yoon, which is earlier than previously reported.

Reporter Oh Seung-mok has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

A residential complex in Gangnam, Seoul, where the jeonse contract was signed under the name of Mrs. Jeong, the wife of the key figure in the so-called 'butler gate' scandal, Mr. Kim Ye-seong.

KBS's investigation has confirmed that the couple had already secured the jeonse deposit for this apartment and attempted to relocate since December of last year.

The jeonse deposit was 1.5 billion won, and they were only able to retrieve it on May 30 because the landlord could not find a new tenant, by which time Mr. Kim had already left the country.

[Local real estate agent/voice altered: "(The jeonse listing) has been out for a long time. Yeah, but I think it was around spring. Now it's July."]

Initially, it was reported that Mr. Kim left the country in April, conscious of the 'change of government' and the 'launch of the special investigation.' However, evidence has emerged that he began preparing for 'asset liquidation' immediately after the impeachment motion against former President Yoon was passed four months earlier and his powers were suspended.

It is presumed that Mrs. Jeong was unable to leave the country with her husband due to delays in receiving the jeonse deposit.

It was only after an Interpol red notice was issued that Mr. Kim reportedly contacted the special investigation team through his lawyer, stating that he had not fled.

The special investigation team has first notified Mrs. Jeong, who is in the country, to appear for questioning.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team has continued to summon officials from companies related to Mr. Kim, including Ryu Geung-seon, the CEO of Kakao Mobility, who invested 18.4 billion won despite the company operating at a loss.

They are also investigating the circumstances and flow of a portion of the investment amounting to 4.6 billion won by calling in representatives of InnoVest Korea, which is suspected of being a shell company owned by Mr. Kim.

This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.
오승목
오승목 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

극한폭우에 진흙 쑥대밭…수마가 할퀴고 간 현장

극한폭우에 진흙 쑥대밭…수마가 할퀴고 간 현장
수색 이틀째 여전히 4명 실종…토사·잔해에 수색 난항

수색 이틀째 여전히 4명 실종…토사·잔해에 수색 난항
김건희 여사 ‘첫 소환’ 통보…<br>특검, 다음 달 6일 출석 요구

김건희 여사 ‘첫 소환’ 통보…특검, 다음 달 6일 출석 요구
‘사제 총기로 아들 살해’ 60대 <br>남성…“가정불화로 범행”

‘사제 총기로 아들 살해’ 60대 남성…“가정불화로 범행”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.