Kim's butler sells Gangnam home

[Anchor]



It has been confirmed that Mr. Kim Ye-seong, who is referred to as the butler of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, and his wife attempted to withdraw a 1.5 billion won jeonse (lease deposit) since December of last year.



There are suspicions that they may have been trying to liquidate their assets right after the impeachment of former President Yoon, which is earlier than previously reported.



Reporter Oh Seung-mok has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



A residential complex in Gangnam, Seoul, where the jeonse contract was signed under the name of Mrs. Jeong, the wife of the key figure in the so-called 'butler gate' scandal, Mr. Kim Ye-seong.



KBS's investigation has confirmed that the couple had already secured the jeonse deposit for this apartment and attempted to relocate since December of last year.



The jeonse deposit was 1.5 billion won, and they were only able to retrieve it on May 30 because the landlord could not find a new tenant, by which time Mr. Kim had already left the country.



[Local real estate agent/voice altered: "(The jeonse listing) has been out for a long time. Yeah, but I think it was around spring. Now it's July."]



Initially, it was reported that Mr. Kim left the country in April, conscious of the 'change of government' and the 'launch of the special investigation.' However, evidence has emerged that he began preparing for 'asset liquidation' immediately after the impeachment motion against former President Yoon was passed four months earlier and his powers were suspended.



It is presumed that Mrs. Jeong was unable to leave the country with her husband due to delays in receiving the jeonse deposit.



It was only after an Interpol red notice was issued that Mr. Kim reportedly contacted the special investigation team through his lawyer, stating that he had not fled.



The special investigation team has first notified Mrs. Jeong, who is in the country, to appear for questioning.



Meanwhile, the special investigation team has continued to summon officials from companies related to Mr. Kim, including Ryu Geung-seon, the CEO of Kakao Mobility, who invested 18.4 billion won despite the company operating at a loss.



They are also investigating the circumstances and flow of a portion of the investment amounting to 4.6 billion won by calling in representatives of InnoVest Korea, which is suspected of being a shell company owned by Mr. Kim.



This is KBS News, Oh Seung-mok.



