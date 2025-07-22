Kim loses doctoral degree

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Keon-hee has also lost her doctoral degree from Kookmin University.



This is a follow-up action after her master's degree from Sookmyung Women's University was revoked due to plagiarism in her thesis.



It took about four years from the time the controversy arose until all her degrees were canceled.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.



[Report]



Kookmin University has invalidated Kim Keon-hee's doctoral degree.



This comes about a month after her master's degree from Sookmyung Women's University was revoked.



Kookmin University explained, "As Kim's master's degree from Sookmyung Women's University, which she submitted upon entering the doctoral program, has been officially canceled, she no longer meets the admission requirements for the doctoral program."



According to the Higher Education Act, if a master's degree is revoked, the admission to the doctoral program is also invalidated.



However, Kookmin University did not make a separate judgment regarding the four doctoral thesis papers of Kim, which have been criticized for poor translation, such as translating '회원 유지' as 'member maintenance'.



Previously, Kookmin University concluded in 2022 that three papers, including the doctoral thesis, did not constitute research misconduct, and that the remaining published paper could not be verified.



Kim received her master's degree in 1999 from Sookmyung Women's University after submitting a thesis studying the characteristics of the works of the artist 'Paul Klee'.



However, in 2021, suspicions arose that she had stitched together several other papers on the same topic.



Sookmyung Women's University, which launched an investigation, concluded that there was plagiarism in the thesis and revoked Kim's master's degree on the 24th of last month.



As a result, about four years after the degree controversy began, Kim has lost both her master's and doctoral degrees.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!