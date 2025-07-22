Education minister pick withdrawn

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former Minister of Education nominee Lee Jin-sook, whose nomination has been withdrawn, stated, "I will humbly accept the decision of the appointing authority."



Education organizations welcomed the withdrawal of the nomination, calling it "a natural decision."



This is a report by reporter Lee Soo-min.



[Report]



Lee Jin-sook, who was withdrawn as Minister of Education nominee after three weeks, expressed her sentiments through the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education.



The former nominee said, "I humbly accept the opinions of the appointing authority," adding, "It has been a great opportunity for reflection, and I will strive harder moving forward."



She also expressed her wishes for the success of the Lee Jae-myung government.



Education organizations unanimously expressed their support for the withdrawal of the nomination, arguing that the next Minister of Education should be someone who possesses expertise in early childhood, primary, and secondary education, as well as the moral integrity of an educator, prioritizing the restoration of educational rights.



Although allegations of plagiarism in her thesis and issues regarding her children's early study abroad sparked controversy over her candidacy, there were also ongoing criticisms regarding her lack of ability to address current educational issues following the confirmation hearing.



[Cho Jung-hoon/Member of the People Power Party & Lee Jin-sook/Former Minister of Education nominee/July 16: "(Please state your position. Do we need autonomous high schools and specialized high schools, or not?) Yes, I am well aware. (What do you know well? You are just cheating by looking at the model answers.) No, I am not."]



The National Verification Committee for the Academic Community, which investigated the 'thesis plagiarism allegations' against the former nominee, has pressured her to make a decision regarding her candidacy by releasing results of one-on-one manual verification.



[Yoo Won-jun/National Verification Committee for the Academic Community/Chairman of the Education Reform Association: "(As the next candidate) First, someone with educational philosophy and vision. Second, someone who has a high understanding of educational issues through extensive communication."]



Despite the withdrawal of the former nominee, the Ministry of Education stated that there would be no disruption in the implementation of major pledges, such as the "creation of 10 Seoul National Universities," and that they would proceed with the newly appointed minister.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



