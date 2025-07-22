News 9

Gov't review private NK tour

입력 2025.07.22 (02:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The government is reportedly considering allowing individual tourism to North Korea for our citizens.

It seems that the government is taking a comprehensive approach to improve inter-Korean relations, but whether it is feasible remains to be seen. Kim Gi-hwa reports.

[Report]

Since the shooting incident involving tourists at Mount Kumgang in 2008, group tourism to North Korea for our citizens has been completely suspended.

The Moon Jae-in administration officially announced plans for individual tourism, but it could not be realized due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

However, it has been reported that related matters were recently reviewed at the National Security Council (NSC).

[Koo Byeong-sam/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification: "There have been reports about promoting individual tourism to North Korea, right? The government is establishing and promoting North Korea policies aimed at easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and improving inter-Korean relations, and in this process, various measures are being reviewed."]

The government has not denied related reports, and it seems to be an attempt to take advantage of the recent situation where North Korea has opened the Wonsan-Kalma tourist area and is actively pursuing tourism projects.

The government believes that individual tourism to North Korea does not violate sanctions against North Korea that prohibit the transfer of 'large amounts of cash.'

However, given that North Korea, which presents itself as a 'hostile state,' is unlikely to respond positively, there are many hurdles to overcome, including consultations with the United States and ensuring personal safety measures.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University, The Institute for Far Eastern Studies: "Rather than being realized in the short term, it should be seen as a proactive confidence-building measure aimed at lowering the threshold for dialogue with North Korea in the medium to long term."]

In the meantime, it has been reported that the National Intelligence Service has completely suspended its shortwave radio and TV broadcasts to North Korea, which it has operated for decades.

This is also interpreted as a continuous conciliatory measure by the government towards North Korea, but there are criticisms that the government has blocked a means for North Korean residents to access external information.

KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov't review private NK tour
    • 입력 2025-07-22 02:02:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

The government is reportedly considering allowing individual tourism to North Korea for our citizens.

It seems that the government is taking a comprehensive approach to improve inter-Korean relations, but whether it is feasible remains to be seen. Kim Gi-hwa reports.

[Report]

Since the shooting incident involving tourists at Mount Kumgang in 2008, group tourism to North Korea for our citizens has been completely suspended.

The Moon Jae-in administration officially announced plans for individual tourism, but it could not be realized due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

However, it has been reported that related matters were recently reviewed at the National Security Council (NSC).

[Koo Byeong-sam/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification: "There have been reports about promoting individual tourism to North Korea, right? The government is establishing and promoting North Korea policies aimed at easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and improving inter-Korean relations, and in this process, various measures are being reviewed."]

The government has not denied related reports, and it seems to be an attempt to take advantage of the recent situation where North Korea has opened the Wonsan-Kalma tourist area and is actively pursuing tourism projects.

The government believes that individual tourism to North Korea does not violate sanctions against North Korea that prohibit the transfer of 'large amounts of cash.'

However, given that North Korea, which presents itself as a 'hostile state,' is unlikely to respond positively, there are many hurdles to overcome, including consultations with the United States and ensuring personal safety measures.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University, The Institute for Far Eastern Studies: "Rather than being realized in the short term, it should be seen as a proactive confidence-building measure aimed at lowering the threshold for dialogue with North Korea in the medium to long term."]

In the meantime, it has been reported that the National Intelligence Service has completely suspended its shortwave radio and TV broadcasts to North Korea, which it has operated for decades.

This is also interpreted as a continuous conciliatory measure by the government towards North Korea, but there are criticisms that the government has blocked a means for North Korean residents to access external information.

KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.
김기화
김기화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

극한폭우에 진흙 쑥대밭…수마가 할퀴고 간 현장

극한폭우에 진흙 쑥대밭…수마가 할퀴고 간 현장
수색 이틀째 여전히 4명 실종…토사·잔해에 수색 난항

수색 이틀째 여전히 4명 실종…토사·잔해에 수색 난항
김건희 여사 ‘첫 소환’ 통보…<br>특검, 다음 달 6일 출석 요구

김건희 여사 ‘첫 소환’ 통보…특검, 다음 달 6일 출석 요구
‘사제 총기로 아들 살해’ 60대 <br>남성…“가정불화로 범행”

‘사제 총기로 아들 살해’ 60대 남성…“가정불화로 범행”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.