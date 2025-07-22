Gov't review private NK tour

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government is reportedly considering allowing individual tourism to North Korea for our citizens.



It seems that the government is taking a comprehensive approach to improve inter-Korean relations, but whether it is feasible remains to be seen. Kim Gi-hwa reports.



[Report]



Since the shooting incident involving tourists at Mount Kumgang in 2008, group tourism to North Korea for our citizens has been completely suspended.



The Moon Jae-in administration officially announced plans for individual tourism, but it could not be realized due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.



However, it has been reported that related matters were recently reviewed at the National Security Council (NSC).



[Koo Byeong-sam/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification: "There have been reports about promoting individual tourism to North Korea, right? The government is establishing and promoting North Korea policies aimed at easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and improving inter-Korean relations, and in this process, various measures are being reviewed."]



The government has not denied related reports, and it seems to be an attempt to take advantage of the recent situation where North Korea has opened the Wonsan-Kalma tourist area and is actively pursuing tourism projects.



The government believes that individual tourism to North Korea does not violate sanctions against North Korea that prohibit the transfer of 'large amounts of cash.'



However, given that North Korea, which presents itself as a 'hostile state,' is unlikely to respond positively, there are many hurdles to overcome, including consultations with the United States and ensuring personal safety measures.



[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University, The Institute for Far Eastern Studies: "Rather than being realized in the short term, it should be seen as a proactive confidence-building measure aimed at lowering the threshold for dialogue with North Korea in the medium to long term."]



In the meantime, it has been reported that the National Intelligence Service has completely suspended its shortwave radio and TV broadcasts to North Korea, which it has operated for decades.



This is also interpreted as a continuous conciliatory measure by the government towards North Korea, but there are criticisms that the government has blocked a means for North Korean residents to access external information.



KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



