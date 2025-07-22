News 9

Kim Jin-sung eyes hold record

[Anchor]

Kim Jin-sung, who once faced the sorrow of being released, is now challenging to become the oldest hold king while chasing Hanwha Eagles with the LG Twins team.

He is showing dedication to the team, just like his nickname, but it is said that Kim Jin-sung has a more coveted goal than being the hold king.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji met with him.

[Report]

Three years ago, after being notified of his release, Kim Jin-sung made direct calls to nine teams, and it was a single phone call from LG's general manager Cha Myung-seok that changed his baseball life at the edge of a cliff.

[Kim Jin-sung/LG: "I told the general manager, 'Even though I'm currently released and not performing well, I have confidence to at least try out, so please give me a chance.' He replied, 'You're Kim Jin-sung, what kind of tryout? Just come!' I was really moved."]

Kim Jin-sung is repaying the new opportunity he received at the age of 37 with his prime performance.

At 38, he contributed to LG's unified championship with a scoreless performance in the Korean Series, and at 39, he had a career-high season with 27 holds.

And now, in this season as he turns 40.

[Commentary/20th game against Lotte/6th inning: "The score is tied 2-2 with two outs and the bases loaded; LG Twins choose Kim Jin-sung."]

In crisis situations for LG, like yesterday's game, Kim Jin-sung is almost always at the forefront.

He still arrives at work first and is so eager and desperate that he doesn't skip workouts before and after games. Kim Jin-sung has appeared in the most games among the pitchers on the team, with 52 appearances and 22 holds to help the team.

[Kim Jin-sung/LG: "I am always ready to go out for the team, whether it's three or four consecutive games, because I have prepared my body for that. I think more about throwing for the team than for myself."]

Mathematically, it is possible to aim for 35 holds with 82 game appearances, so he could also aim for the title of the oldest hold king in history, but Kim Jin-sung's goal is even hotter than that.

[Kim Jin-sung/LG: "'The dedicated player' is a nickname given to me by Im Chan-kyu, and I want to be remembered as 'this player dedicated himself to LG,' just like the nickname."]

This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.

