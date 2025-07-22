Push for Kang Sun-woo sparks backlash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung is expected to push ahead with the appointment of Kang Sun-woo as the Minister of Gender Equality and Family, prompting strong backlash.



The former Minister of Gender Equality and Family during the Moon Jae-in administration revealed additional allegations of Kang's 'abuse of power', while progressive opposition parties and civic groups are continuing to demand her resignation.



Lee Won-hee reports.



[Report]



Chung Young-ai, who served as Minister of Gender Equality and Family during the Moon Jae-in administration, has raised a new abuse-of-power allegation against nominee Kang Sun-woo.



She claimed that when an issue was not resolved promptly in her constituency, Kang said, “If you’re told to do it, just do it. Why so much talk?” and proceeded to cut part of the ministry’s budget.



Progressive opposition parties and civic groups have also urged Kang to resign, stating that it would "undermine trust in the new government."



However, the Democratic Party maintains that there are no issues with the appointment.



[Park Sang-hyuk/Democratic Party Floor Communication Chief: "The necessary parts have been clarified. Candidate Kang Sun-woo has sufficiently apologized to those who were hurt during the process, as she mentioned that day."]



Woo Sang-ho, the Chief of Political Affairs, mentioned the influence of the ruling party, stating that it was his personal opinion.



[Woo Sang-ho/Chief of Political Affairs at the Presidential Office/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "I conveyed various opinions to the President, but it seems that the opinions of the ruling party leadership have the most influence."]



Today (July 21) marks the deadline for the adoption of the confirmation report. If President Lee Jae Myung requests a resubmission as early as tomorrow (July 22), the appointment can proceed regardless of whether the report is adopted.



The People Power Party declared that they would fight against public common sense, stating that they would not recognize Kang as a minister even if she is appointed.



[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader: "Ultimately, it appears to be a predetermined decision that embraces a power abusive aide. It can only be described as the invincibility of power abuse, flattery, and close aides."]



Meanwhile, both parties have agreed to adopt the confirmation report for Kim Sung-hwan, the Minister of Environment nominee. The confirmation reports for Jeong Eun-kyeong, the Minister of Health nominee, and Kim Young-hoon, the Minister of Labor nominee, were adopted through a vote amid the opposition's absence.



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



