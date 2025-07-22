News 9

Seoul beats Ulsan in tense clash

입력 2025.07.22 (04:57)

[Anchor]

Last weekend, the K League in professional football was filled with remarkable moments, first with the magical comeback orchestrated by coach Poyet, and then with 'superstar' Lingard's fantastic long-range shot.

On the other hand, the 'defending champion' Ulsan has fallen into serious decline.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Coach Kim Ki-dong of FC Seoul, who faced fierce criticism after parting ways with a legend, and coach Kim Pan-gon of Ulsan HD FC, who is under pressure from fans to resign due to poor performance.

The intriguing matchup between the two coaches facing cold fan sentiments ended with a victory for Seoul.

["Hit it! That's right! Wow~~~"]

In the 41st minute of the first half, Lingard's determined right-footed long-range shot was unstoppable even for national team goalkeeper Jo Hyun-woo.

After scoring the winning goal that led to Ulsan's first victory in eight years, coach Kim Ki-dong embraced Lingard and roared with joy.

[Jesse Lingard/Seoul: "It's definitely maybe top 5, probably. As soon as it left my foot, I knew it was going to be a goal."]

Meanwhile, Ulsan's mood is at its worst, with fans boycotting in cold silence and the team winless in four league matches.

[Kim Pan-gon/Ulsan coach: "I apologize to the fans, but once again, if you could wait a little longer, we will overcome this difficulty."]

The fall of 'football powerhouse' Ulsan stands in stark contrast to the rise of Jeonbuk, led by coach Poyet.

Before the match, coach Poyet warmly embraced his former player Ki Sung-yong, and his tactical changes in the second half, after being two goals down to Pohang, worked like magic.

Joker Lee Seung-woo started the comeback with a sensational chip shot just three minutes after being substituted, and Kwon Chang-hoon, who also came on as a substitute, induced both the equalizer and an own goal with a sharp cross, allowing Jeonbuk to set a record of 18 consecutive matches without a loss.

[Gus Poyet/Jeonbuk coach: "Turning down away Pohang, win three-two shows the character and the strength of Jeonbuk."]

Jeonbuk and Ulsan are walking opposite paths in 2024 and 2025, indicating signs of a shift in the K League dynasty amid the contrasting fortunes of the Hyundai family.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

공지·정정

