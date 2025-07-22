PPP leadership race heats up

News 9

[Anchor]

As the People Power Party's national convention approaches in a little over a month, declarations of candidacy for party leader are coming in one after another.

Debates among candidates for party leadership are intensifying over issues such as the separation from extreme factions and personnel renewal.

Park Young-min reports.

[Report]

Yesterday (July 20), former Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo declared his candidacy for the party leadership.

He directly targeted calls for personnel renewal within the party, stating that there is no problem with Jeon Han-gil, who supports former President Yoon, joining the party.

[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: "If the party innovates in a way that causes further contraction, I believe it could be a serious act of self-harm."]

Representative Jang Dong-hyuk, who was singled out by Innovation Committee Chair Yoon Hee-sook as a key target for personnel renewal, also joined the race.

He effectively declared his candidacy for the national convention, claiming the party is being pulled into an extreme-right framework by "internal saboteurs."

Party leadership candidates who aligned with the pro-impeachment camp during the impeachment phase have also started to respond.

Representative Ahn Cheol-soo directly questioned former Minister Kim Moon-soo, asking if he intends to become a party leader aligned with Jeon Han-gil.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/Member of the People Power Party: "If you say you will neither pursue innovation nor separation from extreme factions, then what exactly do you intend to do?"]

Representative Cho Kyoung-tae also threw his hat in the ring, pledging to break ties with extreme-right forces.

[Cho Kyoung-tae/Member of the People Power Party: "I, Cho Kyoung-tae, will not hesitate to eliminate the forces that have driven the party into a precarious crisis."]

Efforts toward alliances among so-called "reformist" candidates are also taking shape.

Representative Cho proposed unification with Representative Ahn, who has been meeting with former leader Han Dong-hoon and Chair Yoon Hee-sook to stress his commitment to reform.

Former leader Han, who is still contemplating running, has also been discussing issues of the party’s rightward shift and the need for reform with former Representative Yoo Seong-min and others.

As candidate registration for the national convention begins on the 30th, debate among candidates over personnel renewal and separation from extreme right factions is expected to intensify.

This is KBS News Park Young-min.

