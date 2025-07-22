News 9

U.S. tariff exemptions end soon

[Anchor]

The end of the United States' reciprocal tariff exemption is just over ten days away.

A U.S. official stated that even with good negotiations, the tariff rate will not drop below 10%, and that larger countries will have to pay higher tariffs.

Our National Security Office Chief, Wi Sung-lac, is visiting the U.S. again to engage in final negotiations.

This is reporter Park Il-jung from New York.

[Report]

So far, three countries have completed trade negotiations with the U.S.

The first to reach an agreement, the United Kingdom, will pay a 10% tariff, Vietnam will pay 20%, and Indonesia will pay 19%.

Purchasing more U.S. goods directly or opening markets for agricultural products is a separate matter.

Countries that have not completed trade negotiations will face unilaterally imposed reciprocal tariffs from the U.S. starting August 1.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick reaffirmed in an interview with the media that this is the final extension deadline.

He also stated that a 10% tariff rate will only apply to smaller countries in Latin America and Africa.

[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce/CBS Interview: "Most countries will pay higher. The small countries are likely to be 10%, but the bigger countries are likely to pay higher."]

He mentioned that opening markets to the U.S. could lead to better negotiations, but it implies that a relatively low tariff rate of around 10% should not be expected from major trading partners.

This aligns with reports that President Trump wants a tariff rate of 15-20% for the EU.

Our country, which has been notified of a 25% reciprocal tariff rate, is also busy preparing.

National Security Office Chief Wi Sung-lac is focusing on final negotiations, and will be returning to the U.S. after about ten days.

His involvement is interpreted as a way to discuss security issues alongside trade.

A CBS poll in the U.S. showed that 60% opposed the tariff policy.

However, the Trump administration, backed by nearly 90% support from Republican constituents, is poised to continue pushing forward.

This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.

