Hanwha eyes 10-game win streak

The Hanwha Eagles in professional baseball are challenging for the regular season championship with a perfect lineup in offense, pitching, and defense.



There is tremendous interest in their attempt for a 10-game winning streak starting Tuesday, as well as the potential first-ever starting matchup between Ryu Hyun-jin and Kim Kwang-hyun this weekend.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.



[Report]



A strong rain-shortened victory was sealed by a home run from key player Noh Si-hwan.



[Noh Si-hwan/Hanwha: "They were saying that heavy rain was coming, so I was expecting that the game might get canceled."]



A batting showcase from Liberato, celebrating his official contract after being a 'temporary player' for six weeks.



Hanwha has surged to a 9-game winning streak alongside their 'Dynamite' lineup.



In just 12 games in July, key players like captain Chae Eun-sung have racked up an impressive 22 RBIs, with their batting average, home runs, OPS, and most offensive metrics ranking first in the league for the month.



They have suffered only one loss in July.



Meanwhile, with 10 wins, Hanwha has widened the gap to 5.5 games ahead of second-place LG, establishing a solo lead.



[Liberato/Hanwha: "I think this is the right time to win, and I feel honored to be able to contribute during such moments."]



Having transformed into a league predator, Hanwha will challenge for the club's first second 10-game winning streak in a single season against Doosan tomorrow. If successful, it will mark a record not achieved in 40 years since 1985 with Samsung.



Following ace Cody Ponce's bid for a 13-game winning streak after the season opener, if there are no variables like weather, the first-ever starting matchup between Korea's top left-handed pitchers, Ryu Hyun-jin and Kim Kwang-hyun, will also take place this Saturday.



[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha: "Both we and SSG need the heavens to cooperate so that there are no cancellations. When that time comes, I think our thoughts may change."]



Hanwha, recognized as the 'absolute powerhouse,' is drawing significant attention for the upcoming six-game series against Doosan and SSG, coinciding with their rich streak of records.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



