Lee Jung-hoo returns to leadoff spot

입력 2025.07.22 (04:57)

Lee Jung-hoo, who had mostly been in the lower batting order for the San Francisco team, returned to the leadoff position after about a month, and was lucky enough to have a baseball go into the sun.

In his first at-bat back in the leadoff spot, luck was on Lee Jung-hoo's side.

He hit a fly ball to the outfield, but the Toronto left fielder missed the ball due to the sunlight, allowing Lee Jung-hoo to reach second base.

After recording his 20th double of the season, Lee Jung-hoo sprinted home on a hit by the following batter.

In the 6th inning, he skillfully hit a breaking ball that was outside for an RBI single.

Although he was unfortunately called out after a video review while attempting to reach second base again, he raised his batting average to .249 with 2 hits in 5 at-bats.

Superstar Aaron Judge hit his 351st home run with the New York Yankees, tying him with the legendary Alex Rodriguez in the franchise's all-time home run list.

