Lee Jung-hoo returns to leadoff spot

동영상 고정 취소

Lee Jung-hoo, who had mostly been in the lower batting order for the San Francisco team, returned to the leadoff position after about a month, and was lucky enough to have a baseball go into the sun.



In his first at-bat back in the leadoff spot, luck was on Lee Jung-hoo's side.



He hit a fly ball to the outfield, but the Toronto left fielder missed the ball due to the sunlight, allowing Lee Jung-hoo to reach second base.



After recording his 20th double of the season, Lee Jung-hoo sprinted home on a hit by the following batter.



In the 6th inning, he skillfully hit a breaking ball that was outside for an RBI single.



Although he was unfortunately called out after a video review while attempting to reach second base again, he raised his batting average to .249 with 2 hits in 5 at-bats.



Superstar Aaron Judge hit his 351st home run with the New York Yankees, tying him with the legendary Alex Rodriguez in the franchise's all-time home run list.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!