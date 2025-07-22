National Basketball Team final picks

동영상 고정 취소

Under the leadership of coach Ahn Jun-ho, the golden generation of Korean basketball has completed a four-game winning streak in the home evaluation matches in July.



It is said that only two pieces of the final puzzle remain. What could they be?



The newly appointed floor general, Yang Jun-seok, is soaring, and just how high can he go?



Yeo Jun-seok delivers a powerful dunk show.



This time, Yang Jun-seok throws up a perfectly timed pass, and “Hulk” Ha Yoon-ki brings the showtime.



The golden generation, led by Coach Ahn Jun-ho, swept both games against Qatar, marking their fourth straight win.



The basketball association revealed that the remaining two puzzles are the addition of one naturalized player and Jaerin Stevenson, the son of Moon Tae-jong.

They stated that they would cooperate with the KBL to recruit a high-caliber naturalized player. As for Jarin, since he has already passed the first round of screening by the basketball association, two steps remain: review by the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee's fairness committee and final approval from the Ministry of Justice.



The national team, poised to become even stronger, will reconvene tomorrow to begin preparations for the Asian Cup.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!