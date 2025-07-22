[News Today] Power, water outage in flood-hit area

News Today





[LEAD]

We begin with a follow-up on the aftermath of the extreme downpours, as recovery efforts are now underway.



In the most severely affected regions, residents hit hard by deadly landslides and flooding are now struggling to survive each day without running water or electricity.



With no clear timeline for recovery, their sense of despair is only growing.



[REPORT]

A village in Sancheong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, was hit by a landslide.



Mud has poured into rooms and houses were destroyed.



With water supply cut off, cleanup efforts are impossible.



The small amount of water brought from a distant stream is not enough.



Park O-ja / Sancheong-gun resident

I need water to clean them up. But there is no water supply.



This restaurant is covered in mud, too.



She works to remove mud stains from the flood, to no avail.



She just shed tears in the face of the nightmarish reality.



Kim Hyun-soo / Sancheong-gun resident

Water keeps pooling for no reason. It looks better here. It is hopeless outside.



The ongoing heatwave is making things worse for the flood victims, worsening their suffering.



With power supply cut off, foods stored in the refrigerator have all gone bad at this store.



The only thing they can do now is to move damaged home appliances and furniture outside.



Despite repair work, some 300 houses are still left without electricity.



Kwak Sang-yeon / Sancheong-gun resident

I wonder why I lived. There is no water and everything in the fridge is bad. I have to carry water up to the toilet. This is unbearable.



During a visit to Sancheong, President Lee Jae Myung conducted an on-site inspection and ordered the government to mobilize all available resources for a speedy recovery.