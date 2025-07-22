[News Today] Online gun-making guides spark concern
[LEAD]
Up next, a shocking murder case gripping the nation.
Police have confirmed that the suspect — a man in his 60s — used an improvised firearm to kill his own son and had also rigged his home with explosives.
While such homemade weapons are illegal, instructions for making them continue to circulate openly online.
[REPORT]
A 63-year-old man killed his own son.
Using a homemade firearm.
Park Sang-jin / Incheon Yeonsu Fire Station Chief
After buying materials, such as pipes, he cut them for use at a workshop.
Police say the gun was crudely built but the shotgun pellets inside, which are used for hunting and contain iron beads, were enough to inflict harm.
Lee Heon / Incheon Yeonsu Fire Station
There were 86 bullets left after the crime, 11 steel pipes, for gun barrels, were found in the car.
Current law bans the production, sale or possession of real or mock firearms.
Posting or distributing instructions on making guns or explosives is also prohibited.
However it's easy to find tutorials on making firearms online.
Ones made by welding pipes are able to create holes in a mannequin.
Other videos show ways to make more sophisticated guns using 3D printing.
It's also easy to search for clips on making explosives using readily available materials.
The man in the latest incident had installed a homemade explosive at home.
He even set a timer for it to go off at 12 p.m.
If police didn't make a swift arrest and defusing the bomb, it could have led to more casualties.
Kim Il-tae / Seoul resident
We heard about it after the explosive was disarmed. It could have gone off by the smallest ignition.
Police are investigating how the firearm was made and how it works.
They have also requested the National Forensic Service to examine the destructive power of the explosive.
