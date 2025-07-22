News Today

[News Today] More allegations against Minister nominee

입력 2025.07.22 (15:35)

[LEAD]
Now onto President Lee Jae Myung’s first Cabinet appointments.

His plan to push ahead with Kang Sun-woo as gender equality minister continues to spark fierce backlash.

A former minister under the Moon Jae-in administration has accused Kang of abuse of power, while progressive opposition parties and civic groups are intensifying calls for her resignation.

[REPORT]
Former Minister of Gender Equality and Family Chung Young-ae who served under the Moon Jae-in administration is the latest person to raise allegations of bullying against President Lee Jae Myung's gender minister nominee Kang Sun-woo.

According to Chung, when Kang's constituency's petition was not accepted, she lashed out about not obeying her word and went on to slash some of the gender ministry's budget.

Liberal leaning opposition parties and civic group have also reiterated their call for the nominee to step down saying her appointment will undermine trust in the new government.

However, the ruling Democratic Party maintains that her appointment presents no problems.

Park Sang-hyuk / Democratic Party
The necessary areas have been explained and the nominee has sufficiently apologized to people who have been hurt in the process.

The main opposition People Power Party said the government has declared war on public common sense and vowed not to acknowledge Kang as minister even if she is appointed.

Song Eon-seog / PPP Emergency Committee Chief
So the decision is already set. It seems that abuse of power, flattery, favoritism never fails.

Meanwhile, rival parties have adopted a confirmation hearing report through agreement on environment minister nominee Kim Sung-whan.

While those for health minister nominee Jung Eun-kyeong and labor minister nominee Kim Young-hoon were adopted through a vote which the main opposition did not take part in.

And President Lee Jae Myung has approved the appointment of the three nominees.

