[News Today] “Call from Yoon about Marine’s death”
입력 2025.07.22 (15:36) 수정 2025.07.22 (15:36)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup has admitted for the first time that he received a call from then-President Yoon Suk Yeol just before ordering a halt to the police handover of the Marine's death case.
It is the first time the caller behind the questionable number — suspected of initiating political pressure — has been identified.
[REPORT]
July 31, 2023, the day of the so-called "VIP rage" incident.
At 11 a.m. former President Yoon Suk Yeol receives a report of the initial investigation into a Marine's death.
At 11:54 a.m., former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup receives a phone call.
The caller's number is 02-800-7070.
The conversation lasts two minutes and 48 seconds.
Right after the phone call, Lee calls then-Marine Corps Commandant Kim Kye-hwan and tells him to suspend the transfer of files about the Marine's death to police and call off a press briefing.
The person who is suspected of interfering with the Marine corporal's death probe is the one who called from the extension number.
Seo Young-kyo / Democratic Party (July 2024)
Was the call from 02-800-7070 from the president Yoon? You can't deny that, can you?
Lee Jong-sup / Former Defense Minister (July 2024)
I won't answer that.
Lee has admitted two years later that the person who called him was Yoon.
He said the former president called him to express concerns about the military because he was displeased with the probe conducted by the Marine Corps investigators.
However, Lee denied the allegation of interference into the probe by saying he did not remember the details of the phone conversation, adding he would have remembered the call if it wasn't above board.
But the special counsel team still suspects that Lee issued instructions all of a sudden because Yoon had ordered him to do so.
It will soon summon the former defense minister for questioning.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] “Call from Yoon about Marine’s death”
-
- 입력 2025-07-22 15:36:47
- 수정2025-07-22 15:36:57
[LEAD]
Former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup has admitted for the first time that he received a call from then-President Yoon Suk Yeol just before ordering a halt to the police handover of the Marine's death case.
It is the first time the caller behind the questionable number — suspected of initiating political pressure — has been identified.
[REPORT]
July 31, 2023, the day of the so-called "VIP rage" incident.
At 11 a.m. former President Yoon Suk Yeol receives a report of the initial investigation into a Marine's death.
At 11:54 a.m., former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup receives a phone call.
The caller's number is 02-800-7070.
The conversation lasts two minutes and 48 seconds.
Right after the phone call, Lee calls then-Marine Corps Commandant Kim Kye-hwan and tells him to suspend the transfer of files about the Marine's death to police and call off a press briefing.
The person who is suspected of interfering with the Marine corporal's death probe is the one who called from the extension number.
Seo Young-kyo / Democratic Party (July 2024)
Was the call from 02-800-7070 from the president Yoon? You can't deny that, can you?
Lee Jong-sup / Former Defense Minister (July 2024)
I won't answer that.
Lee has admitted two years later that the person who called him was Yoon.
He said the former president called him to express concerns about the military because he was displeased with the probe conducted by the Marine Corps investigators.
However, Lee denied the allegation of interference into the probe by saying he did not remember the details of the phone conversation, adding he would have remembered the call if it wasn't above board.
But the special counsel team still suspects that Lee issued instructions all of a sudden because Yoon had ordered him to do so.
It will soon summon the former defense minister for questioning.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.