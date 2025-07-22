[News Today] “Call from Yoon about Marine’s death”

입력 2025-07-22 15:36:47 수정 2025-07-22 15:36:57 News Today





[LEAD]

Former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup has admitted for the first time that he received a call from then-President Yoon Suk Yeol just before ordering a halt to the police handover of the Marine's death case.



It is the first time the caller behind the questionable number — suspected of initiating political pressure — has been identified.



[REPORT]

July 31, 2023, the day of the so-called "VIP rage" incident.



At 11 a.m. former President Yoon Suk Yeol receives a report of the initial investigation into a Marine's death.



At 11:54 a.m., former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup receives a phone call.



The caller's number is 02-800-7070.



The conversation lasts two minutes and 48 seconds.



Right after the phone call, Lee calls then-Marine Corps Commandant Kim Kye-hwan and tells him to suspend the transfer of files about the Marine's death to police and call off a press briefing.



The person who is suspected of interfering with the Marine corporal's death probe is the one who called from the extension number.



Seo Young-kyo / Democratic Party (July 2024)

Was the call from 02-800-7070 from the president Yoon? You can't deny that, can you?



Lee Jong-sup / Former Defense Minister (July 2024)

I won't answer that.



Lee has admitted two years later that the person who called him was Yoon.



He said the former president called him to express concerns about the military because he was displeased with the probe conducted by the Marine Corps investigators.



However, Lee denied the allegation of interference into the probe by saying he did not remember the details of the phone conversation, adding he would have remembered the call if it wasn't above board.



But the special counsel team still suspects that Lee issued instructions all of a sudden because Yoon had ordered him to do so.



It will soon summon the former defense minister for questioning.