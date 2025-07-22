News Today

[News Today] Gov’t mulls resuming tours to N. Korea

입력 2025.07.22 (15:38) 수정 2025.07.22 (15:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The government is reportedly reviewing plans to permit individual tourism to North Korea for South Korean citizens.

At the same time, NIS has suspended its decades-long broadcasts to the North as of this month.

While these actions indicate a comprehensive effort to improve inter-Korean relations, doubts persist regarding their practical implementation.

[REPORT]
Group tours to Geumgangsan Mountain in North Korea were suspended for South Korean nationals following the fatal shooting of a South Korean tourist in 2008.

The Moon Jae-in administration officially announced plans to resume individual tours to the area, but they were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Security Council reportedly discussed the matter at a recent meeting.

Koo Byoung-sam / Spokesperson, Unification Ministry
(Reports suggest individual tours to N. Korea are being considered?)
The gov‘t is devising policies to ease tensions and improve inter-Korean ties.
It is reviewing various options.

The government has not denied the reports.

Seoul is apparently looking to make use of Pyongyang's efforts to promote tourism following the opening of the Wonsan Kalma resort.

However, with the North labeling South Korea as a hostile state, chances of Pyongyang responding positively are slim.

There are also hurdles, such as talks with the U.S. and safety measures for travelers.

Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Kyungnam University
Rather than implementing it in the short term, it's more of preemptive measure to build trust and lower the barrier for dialogue with N. Korea in long run.

Meanwhile this month, the National Intelligence Service reportedly suspended all shortwave radio and TV broadcasts targeting North Korea that had been operated for decades.

This is seen as another sign of the government’s ongoing conciliatory approach to the North.

But critics say it has cut off one of the few ways North Koreans accessed outside information.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Gov’t mulls resuming tours to N. Korea
    • 입력 2025-07-22 15:38:39
    • 수정2025-07-22 15:38:49
    News Today

[LEAD]
The government is reportedly reviewing plans to permit individual tourism to North Korea for South Korean citizens.

At the same time, NIS has suspended its decades-long broadcasts to the North as of this month.

While these actions indicate a comprehensive effort to improve inter-Korean relations, doubts persist regarding their practical implementation.

[REPORT]
Group tours to Geumgangsan Mountain in North Korea were suspended for South Korean nationals following the fatal shooting of a South Korean tourist in 2008.

The Moon Jae-in administration officially announced plans to resume individual tours to the area, but they were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Security Council reportedly discussed the matter at a recent meeting.

Koo Byoung-sam / Spokesperson, Unification Ministry
(Reports suggest individual tours to N. Korea are being considered?)
The gov‘t is devising policies to ease tensions and improve inter-Korean ties.
It is reviewing various options.

The government has not denied the reports.

Seoul is apparently looking to make use of Pyongyang's efforts to promote tourism following the opening of the Wonsan Kalma resort.

However, with the North labeling South Korea as a hostile state, chances of Pyongyang responding positively are slim.

There are also hurdles, such as talks with the U.S. and safety measures for travelers.

Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Kyungnam University
Rather than implementing it in the short term, it's more of preemptive measure to build trust and lower the barrier for dialogue with N. Korea in long run.

Meanwhile this month, the National Intelligence Service reportedly suspended all shortwave radio and TV broadcasts targeting North Korea that had been operated for decades.

This is seen as another sign of the government’s ongoing conciliatory approach to the North.

But critics say it has cut off one of the few ways North Koreans accessed outside information.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“너무 썰렁한데 소회 한마디씩”…완전체 내각<br> 언제쯤?

“너무 썰렁한데 소회 한마디씩”…완전체 내각 언제쯤?

내란 특검, 윤 전 대통령 측 ‘정치 탄압 수사’ 주장에 “논박할 가치 없다”

내란 특검, 윤 전 대통령 측 ‘정치 탄압 수사’ 주장에 “논박할 가치 없다”
‘삼부토건 주가조작’ 이기훈 <br>부회장 체포영장 발부

‘삼부토건 주가조작’ 이기훈 부회장 체포영장 발부
단통법 오늘 폐지…이통사 보조금 전쟁 시작되나

단통법 오늘 폐지…이통사 보조금 전쟁 시작되나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.