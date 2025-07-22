[News Today] Gov’t mulls resuming tours to N. Korea

The government is reportedly reviewing plans to permit individual tourism to North Korea for South Korean citizens.



At the same time, NIS has suspended its decades-long broadcasts to the North as of this month.



While these actions indicate a comprehensive effort to improve inter-Korean relations, doubts persist regarding their practical implementation.



Group tours to Geumgangsan Mountain in North Korea were suspended for South Korean nationals following the fatal shooting of a South Korean tourist in 2008.



The Moon Jae-in administration officially announced plans to resume individual tours to the area, but they were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The National Security Council reportedly discussed the matter at a recent meeting.



Koo Byoung-sam / Spokesperson, Unification Ministry

(Reports suggest individual tours to N. Korea are being considered?)

The gov‘t is devising policies to ease tensions and improve inter-Korean ties.

It is reviewing various options.



The government has not denied the reports.



Seoul is apparently looking to make use of Pyongyang's efforts to promote tourism following the opening of the Wonsan Kalma resort.



However, with the North labeling South Korea as a hostile state, chances of Pyongyang responding positively are slim.



There are also hurdles, such as talks with the U.S. and safety measures for travelers.



Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Kyungnam University

Rather than implementing it in the short term, it's more of preemptive measure to build trust and lower the barrier for dialogue with N. Korea in long run.



Meanwhile this month, the National Intelligence Service reportedly suspended all shortwave radio and TV broadcasts targeting North Korea that had been operated for decades.



This is seen as another sign of the government’s ongoing conciliatory approach to the North.



But critics say it has cut off one of the few ways North Koreans accessed outside information.