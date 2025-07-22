[News Today] Consumption coupon craze on 1st day
입력 2025.07.22 (15:39) 수정 2025.07.22 (15:39)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
On the first day of applications for consumer coupons designed to aid economic recovery, local community centers were overwhelmed with elderly applicants.
[REPORT]
A community service center is crowded even before business hours.
At 9 a.m., the application for consumption coupons begins.
"No. 9, please come. No. 9."
When submitting ID cards and application documents, applicants receive pre-paid cards that can be used right away.
In the first week of applications, people can apply for the benefits on different days depending on the last digit of their birth year.
So many people found their visits fruitless.
Yoon Jong-seok / Seoul resident
I was born in 1952. So I have to apply tomorrow. I‘m going home.
With a surge in applications online, apps of some credit card companies crashed temporarily.
Since consumption coupons are distributed for the first time, there are many inquiries about where to use them.
Consumption coupon applicant/
Where can I use this? (At restaurants, except for large supermarket chains or department stores.)
Goh Byung-cheol / Coupon applicant
There is a criteria for supermarkets. I’m confused about where to use it.
The government plans to put guidance stickers outside stores, but business owners feel confused as well.
Cafe owner / (VOICE MODIFIED)
It didn't work in the store next door since they use a kiosk. It doesn't work here too so I'm looking for ways.
Those having objections regarding the value of distributed coupons can file complaints via the e-government website.
On the first day, nearly seven million people applied and over one trillion won or 722 million U.S. dollars were handed out.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Consumption coupon craze on 1st day
-
- 입력 2025-07-22 15:39:29
- 수정2025-07-22 15:39:36
[LEAD]
On the first day of applications for consumer coupons designed to aid economic recovery, local community centers were overwhelmed with elderly applicants.
[REPORT]
A community service center is crowded even before business hours.
At 9 a.m., the application for consumption coupons begins.
"No. 9, please come. No. 9."
When submitting ID cards and application documents, applicants receive pre-paid cards that can be used right away.
In the first week of applications, people can apply for the benefits on different days depending on the last digit of their birth year.
So many people found their visits fruitless.
Yoon Jong-seok / Seoul resident
I was born in 1952. So I have to apply tomorrow. I‘m going home.
With a surge in applications online, apps of some credit card companies crashed temporarily.
Since consumption coupons are distributed for the first time, there are many inquiries about where to use them.
Consumption coupon applicant/
Where can I use this? (At restaurants, except for large supermarket chains or department stores.)
Goh Byung-cheol / Coupon applicant
There is a criteria for supermarkets. I’m confused about where to use it.
The government plans to put guidance stickers outside stores, but business owners feel confused as well.
Cafe owner / (VOICE MODIFIED)
It didn't work in the store next door since they use a kiosk. It doesn't work here too so I'm looking for ways.
Those having objections regarding the value of distributed coupons can file complaints via the e-government website.
On the first day, nearly seven million people applied and over one trillion won or 722 million U.S. dollars were handed out.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.