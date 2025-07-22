News Today

[News Today] Consumption coupon craze on 1st day

[LEAD]
On the first day of applications for consumer coupons designed to aid economic recovery, local community centers were overwhelmed with elderly applicants.

[REPORT]
A community service center is crowded even before business hours.

At 9 a.m., the application for consumption coupons begins.

"No. 9, please come. No. 9."

When submitting ID cards and application documents, applicants receive pre-paid cards that can be used right away.

In the first week of applications, people can apply for the benefits on different days depending on the last digit of their birth year.

So many people found their visits fruitless.

Yoon Jong-seok / Seoul resident
I was born in 1952. So I have to apply tomorrow. I‘m going home.

With a surge in applications online, apps of some credit card companies crashed temporarily.

Since consumption coupons are distributed for the first time, there are many inquiries about where to use them.

Consumption coupon applicant/
Where can I use this? (At restaurants, except for large supermarket chains or department stores.)

Goh Byung-cheol / Coupon applicant
There is a criteria for supermarkets. I’m confused about where to use it.

The government plans to put guidance stickers outside stores, but business owners feel confused as well.

Cafe owner / (VOICE MODIFIED)
It didn't work in the store next door since they use a kiosk. It doesn't work here too so I'm looking for ways.

Those having objections regarding the value of distributed coupons can file complaints via the e-government website.

On the first day, nearly seven million people applied and over one trillion won or 722 million U.S. dollars were handed out.

