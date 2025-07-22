News 9

Bangladeshi jet hits school

[Anchor]

A military training aircraft in Bangladesh crashed into a school building shortly after takeoff.

As a result, dozens of people have died so far, with most of the victims being young students who were in class.

This is a report by our correspondent Jung Yoon-seop.

[Report]

A school building engulfed in bright flames, with black smoke billowing continuously.

On the 21st local time, a Bangladeshi Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school building in the capital, Dhaka.

[Mohammad Jisoon/Student Witness: "I was there just 10 minutes ago. The plane collided with the building shortly after I came out."]

In a desperate effort, rescuers carried the injured by hand, and military helicopters were deployed for emergency patient transport.

So far, at least 31 people have died, and over 70 have been injured.

[Sayidur Rahman/Special Health Advisor: "One of the deceased was the pilot, and another was a local resident. 25 of them were children."]

The training aircraft collided with the elementary school classrooms, resulting in significant harm to young students.

[Injured Student: "When I came out of the building, I saw many students on fire. Also, many students were rolling on the floor on the stairs trying to put out the flames."]

Bangladeshi military authorities suspect that the training aircraft experienced a sudden mechanical failure during takeoff, leading to the accident.

Citizens lined up around the hospital to donate blood, and the Bangladeshi government declared today, the day after the accident, a national day of mourning.

[Muhammad Yunus/Head of Bangladesh's Transitional Government: "I extend my deepest condolences to the parents and families of the victims, and to all those who loved them."]

The training aircraft involved in the accident is an old fighter jet developed by China in the 1960s based on the Soviet MiG-21 technology.

This is Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.

