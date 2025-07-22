News 9

Gapyeong search enters day 3

[Anchor]

The search for missing family members who disappeared while camping in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province has entered its third day.

The death toll from the recent heavy rain has risen to 21.

Although progress is slow, recovery efforts are underway.

Volunteers are providing support to neighbors who are in despair.

Our first report comes from Shin Soo-bin.

[Report]

The bridge leading to the campsite has long been destroyed, with only collapsed buildings remaining.

Among the four family members who went camping here last weekend, the father has died, and the mother and second son were swept away by the swift current and are missing.

Including them, four people are missing in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.

The search, which was briefly halted overnight, resumed as soon as daylight broke.

Even in the sweltering heat where just standing makes sweat pour, rescuers cannot afford to slow down with the missing still unaccounted for.

[Lee Yoon-bok/Firefighter: "We believe the missing persons were lost along the stream, so we are searching for them. (Isn't it hot?) It is hot, but thinking of the families, we must find them quickly; our mission is to focus on finding them as soon as possible."]

Police and fire authorities have deployed over 500 personnel and are utilizing detection dogs and drones to intensify the search efforts.

Although the search area has been expanded, no missing persons have been found today (July 22), the third day of the search.

Due to the water release, the current remains swift, and mud and debris are piled up, making the search difficult.

Electricity and communication have not been restored, and roads have been washed away, complicating the deployment of equipment.

[Kim Cheol-oh/Head of Fire Prevention Division, Gapyeong Fire Station: "We are searching underwater in calm areas. We have deployed additional resources near Mail Bridge as there is potential there."]

As people dig through the mud to salvage appliances, tears fall from the sorrow of losing their homes.

[Flood victim: "I worked hard without a day off. Really. Even though I lived diligently, everything has just returned to where it was. I guess there's no need to work hard anymore."]

Volunteers are also lending a hand in the recovery efforts.

[Flood victim: "All of those were newly purchased. That refrigerator and everything were bought new. But what can we do?"]

Today, two additional presumed missing persons were found dead in Sancheong-gun, South Gyeongsang Province, bringing the death toll from this heavy rain to 21.

This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.

