Flood recovery in full swing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The aftermath of the heavy rain is still filled with mud and debris.



In the daunting situation of not knowing who should clean it up and how, military personnel and civilian volunteers are providing significant help.



Reporter Kim Jeong-dae has the story.



[Report]



The hillside of this village collapsed due to heavy rain last weekend.



The warehouse was completely destroyed by the landslide that hit the house, and all household items were soaked and rendered useless.



Soldiers from the Army's 31st Division are tirelessly shoveling mud back and forth through a narrow passage that can barely fit one person.



Unable to use heavy machinery, they are solely relying on human power to remove the collapsed walls.



As soon as the rain stopped, the heat returned, and despite wiping their faces repeatedly with their sleeves, sweat continues to pour down.



[Seo Bun-soon/Yeonggwang, South Jeolla Province: "It's so touching. They're sweating profusely as they work. Even when I offer them drinks, they refuse to take any. It's truly helpful that they come and help like this."]



Inside the facility, where mud and debris are tangled together in chaos.



Volunteers are sweating profusely as they shovel out the mud.



They carefully brush off the dirt from the blueberries by hand, trying to save even one, and remove the debris from the collapsed facility piece by piece.



["Okay, one, two, heave-ho."]



[Jeong Seo-yeon/Volunteer: "So many people are doing their best in their respective places. I feel like the volunteer work is going faster than I expected, and I'm really glad I came."]



Due to this rain, over 500 houses have been flooded and more than 7,000 hectares of farmland have been submerged in South Jeolla Province alone.



The recovery efforts, which the residents could not even dream of tackling alone, are being greatly supported by military personnel and volunteers.



This is KBS News, Kim Jeong-dae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!