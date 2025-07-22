Watermelon prices soar again

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The price of food on the table, which surged due to the heatwave, has jumped again due to the recent heavy rains.



It seems that buying seasonal fruits like watermelon will not be easy for a while.



Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the story.



[Report]



In a fruit market in Seoul where wholesalers gather.



Watermelons, which are in season, are prominently displayed, but it is hard to find customers buying them.



The price is indeed the problem.



["How much is this watermelon? (Just give me 25,000 won for this.) Ah... it's still a bit cheaper than the big stores."]



[Ahn Young-heon/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "It was 14,000 won about 3-4 weeks ago, but when I went back ten days later, it was 24,000 won. With the weather like this, there's nothing we can do."]



As of today (7.22), the retail price of a watermelon is around 31,200 won on average.



This is over 25% higher than a year ago, and with the supply decreasing due to last week's heavy rains, prices may rise further.



[Do Gi-hoon/Owner of a fruit wholesale store: "(Watermelons) are so expensive that people tend to avoid them. After a few days when the stems dry out, we have to sell them cheaper."]



In the country, around 100 hectares, which is at least four times the area of Yeouido Park, have been reported as flooded for melons and green onions, and prices are expected to remain high compared to normal for the time being.



Rice, which suffered the most damage from the heavy rains, is expected to have no significant impact on growth once the water drains, and the government believes that price fluctuations in livestock products due to livestock deaths will also be limited.



However, last month, the producer price index for agricultural and livestock products rose significantly, with pork increasing by 9.5% and agricultural products by 1.5%, which could pressure consumer prices in one to three months.



As extreme heatwaves and heavy rains continue, the price uncertainty of agricultural and livestock products is growing.



This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.



