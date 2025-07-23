President to appoint 4 ministers

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung has requested the National Assembly to resend the personnel hearing report for four candidates, including Kang Sun-woo, the Minister of Gender Equality and Family nominee.



Even if the report is not adopted, he intends to appoint these four individuals within this week.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.



[Report]



Due to the failure of agreement between the ruling and opposition parties, the personnel hearing report for the Minister of Gender Equality and Family and three other ministerial candidates was not adopted within the deadline.



President Lee Jae Myung has requested the National Assembly to send the hearing report by July 24, which is the day after tomorrow.



[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the President's Office: "We requested the deadline to be Thursday, the 24th, to finalize the appointments this week and ensure swift national stability."]



According to the Personnel Hearing Act, if the National Assembly does not adopt the hearing report within the deadline, the president can set a period within 10 days to request resending.



If the report is not sent during this period, the president can appoint the ministers.



Regarding the candidate Kang Sun-woo, who faced opposition from both the ruling party and the progressive camp due to allegations of mistreatment of aides, the president reiterated his intention to appoint her after careful consideration.



The People Power Party has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of her nomination, claiming that a different standard is being applied only to Kang.



[Kwak Kyu-taek/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "The Democratic Party, which claims to stand for the rights of the vulnerable, is showing double standards by protecting the perpetrator of workplace abuse."]



On the other hand, the Democratic Party emphasized the candidate's policy capabilities and suggested processing according to the standing committee procedures.



[Baek Seung-a/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "I would like to say that we have seen the policy capabilities through the work done in the Gender Equality Committee, Welfare Committee, and Standing Committee."]



So far, there are a total of six candidates who have missed the deadline for the adoption of the hearing report, but since there is a possibility of agreement for the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, they are not included in the request for resending.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!