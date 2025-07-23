News 9

Homemade gun kills son

입력 2025.07.23 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.



[Anchor]

The decision on whether to detain a man in his 60s who made a homemade firearm and killed his son is expected to be made as early as tonight (7.22).

How exactly did he make the gun, and why do gun incidents continue to occur? Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.

[Report]

This is a video on how to make firearms that can be found on the internet.

It provides detailed explanations from the operating principles to materials, and even blueprints for parts that can be made with a 3D printer.

It also explains the process of making explosives.

Mr. A, a man in his 60s who killed his son with a homemade gun in Incheon, is also presumed to have made the firearm by watching such videos.

[Lee Heon/Chief of Criminal Division, Incheon Yeonsu Police Station/July 21: "It is a very poorly made homemade firearm, so the barrel made of metal pipe can only hold one bullet."]

The explosives that were installed in his home, equipped with a timer, also had a high possibility of exploding if the bomb disposal unit had not removed them.

Concerns about copycat crimes are growing, but solutions are not easy.

Since the 'Opaesan Tunnel shooting incident' where a police officer was killed by a homemade firearm, the police have conducted two concentrated crackdowns every year, but no homemade firearms have been found.

The communications authority blocked over 2,000 illegal weapon contents last year, but it is insufficient to block all information from overseas platforms.

[Lee Yoon-ho/Professor of Police Administration, Dongguk University: "Making, possessing, and carrying firearms is illegal, and posting videos that teach how to make them is essentially teaching a crime. Portal and platform companies should be held responsible..."]

Mr. A did not attend the detention warrant hearing.

The police are reviewing whether to disclose Mr. A's personal information.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Homemade gun kills son
    • 입력 2025-07-23 00:08:51
    News 9


[Anchor]

The decision on whether to detain a man in his 60s who made a homemade firearm and killed his son is expected to be made as early as tonight (7.22).

How exactly did he make the gun, and why do gun incidents continue to occur? Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.

[Report]

This is a video on how to make firearms that can be found on the internet.

It provides detailed explanations from the operating principles to materials, and even blueprints for parts that can be made with a 3D printer.

It also explains the process of making explosives.

Mr. A, a man in his 60s who killed his son with a homemade gun in Incheon, is also presumed to have made the firearm by watching such videos.

[Lee Heon/Chief of Criminal Division, Incheon Yeonsu Police Station/July 21: "It is a very poorly made homemade firearm, so the barrel made of metal pipe can only hold one bullet."]

The explosives that were installed in his home, equipped with a timer, also had a high possibility of exploding if the bomb disposal unit had not removed them.

Concerns about copycat crimes are growing, but solutions are not easy.

Since the 'Opaesan Tunnel shooting incident' where a police officer was killed by a homemade firearm, the police have conducted two concentrated crackdowns every year, but no homemade firearms have been found.

The communications authority blocked over 2,000 illegal weapon contents last year, but it is insufficient to block all information from overseas platforms.

[Lee Yoon-ho/Professor of Police Administration, Dongguk University: "Making, possessing, and carrying firearms is illegal, and posting videos that teach how to make them is essentially teaching a crime. Portal and platform companies should be held responsible..."]

Mr. A did not attend the detention warrant hearing.

The police are reviewing whether to disclose Mr. A's personal information.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

가평 캠핑장 참변 가족 수색 사흘째…실종자 수색∙<br>복구 총력전

가평 캠핑장 참변 가족 수색 사흘째…실종자 수색∙복구 총력전
‘경남 산사태 취약지역’ 무용지물…공개도 않고 예방도 허술

‘경남 산사태 취약지역’ 무용지물…공개도 않고 예방도 허술
이 대통령, 6개 시군 특별재난지역 선포…“재난에 음주가무 엄히 단속”

이 대통령, 6개 시군 특별재난지역 선포…“재난에 음주가무 엄히 단속”
11년 만에 단통법 폐지된 첫날…달라진 현장은?

11년 만에 단통법 폐지된 첫날…달라진 현장은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.