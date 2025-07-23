Homemade gun kills son

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



The decision on whether to detain a man in his 60s who made a homemade firearm and killed his son is expected to be made as early as tonight (7.22).



How exactly did he make the gun, and why do gun incidents continue to occur? Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.



[Report]



This is a video on how to make firearms that can be found on the internet.



It provides detailed explanations from the operating principles to materials, and even blueprints for parts that can be made with a 3D printer.



It also explains the process of making explosives.



Mr. A, a man in his 60s who killed his son with a homemade gun in Incheon, is also presumed to have made the firearm by watching such videos.



[Lee Heon/Chief of Criminal Division, Incheon Yeonsu Police Station/July 21: "It is a very poorly made homemade firearm, so the barrel made of metal pipe can only hold one bullet."]



The explosives that were installed in his home, equipped with a timer, also had a high possibility of exploding if the bomb disposal unit had not removed them.



Concerns about copycat crimes are growing, but solutions are not easy.



Since the 'Opaesan Tunnel shooting incident' where a police officer was killed by a homemade firearm, the police have conducted two concentrated crackdowns every year, but no homemade firearms have been found.



The communications authority blocked over 2,000 illegal weapon contents last year, but it is insufficient to block all information from overseas platforms.



[Lee Yoon-ho/Professor of Police Administration, Dongguk University: "Making, possessing, and carrying firearms is illegal, and posting videos that teach how to make them is essentially teaching a crime. Portal and platform companies should be held responsible..."]



Mr. A did not attend the detention warrant hearing.



The police are reviewing whether to disclose Mr. A's personal information.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



