News 9

Korea’s wild monsoon ride

입력 2025.07.23 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.



[Anchor]

This summer's weather is truly strange.

It was supposed to be the rainy season, but only heat waves have continued, and then suddenly, it poured all at once at the end.

And right after that, it was back to heat waves.

The volatility is really increasing to the point where it’s hard to predict.

This is Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist.

[Report]

The monsoon season that started in mid-last month has seen a disappearance of proper rain, leading to more than two weeks of relentless heat day and night.

The Korea Meteorological Administration announced that the monsoon in Jeju and the southern regions has ended.

However, last week, about half of the annual rainfall fell in a sudden downpour.

The monsoon has transformed from heat waves to heavy rain like a roller coaster.

The textbook monsoon, where the North Pacific high pressure and the Okhotsk high pressure create a stationary front that brings rain, is disappearing.

Instead, this summer, the type where cold, dry air from the north collides with moist air from the south has become more frequent, accounting for about one-third of the total.

[Jang Eun-cheol/Professor of Atmospheric Science at Kongju National University: "When these two air masses meet, there is a significant difference in density, causing the cold, dry air to push underneath the warm, moist air coming from the south, leading to strong and localized precipitation...."]

The monsoon's yearly pattern has also become erratic.

During the 2020 monsoon season, both the average rainfall and the number of rainy days nationwide were the highest on record, but a year later, the number of rainy days was the lowest.

In 2022, even more rain concentrated after the monsoon.

[Son Seok-woo/Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Seoul National University: "There are no typical patterns that can be judged as characteristic of the monsoon every year. It appears very diversely each year. Therefore, we need to look at the monsoon in a new way."]

As the monsoon on the Korean Peninsula is heading towards unpredictable fluctuations, extreme downpours have been occurring every mid-July for the past three years, causing significant damage.

This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.m

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Korea’s wild monsoon ride
    • 입력 2025-07-23 00:08:51
    News 9


[Anchor]

This summer's weather is truly strange.

It was supposed to be the rainy season, but only heat waves have continued, and then suddenly, it poured all at once at the end.

And right after that, it was back to heat waves.

The volatility is really increasing to the point where it’s hard to predict.

This is Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist.

[Report]

The monsoon season that started in mid-last month has seen a disappearance of proper rain, leading to more than two weeks of relentless heat day and night.

The Korea Meteorological Administration announced that the monsoon in Jeju and the southern regions has ended.

However, last week, about half of the annual rainfall fell in a sudden downpour.

The monsoon has transformed from heat waves to heavy rain like a roller coaster.

The textbook monsoon, where the North Pacific high pressure and the Okhotsk high pressure create a stationary front that brings rain, is disappearing.

Instead, this summer, the type where cold, dry air from the north collides with moist air from the south has become more frequent, accounting for about one-third of the total.

[Jang Eun-cheol/Professor of Atmospheric Science at Kongju National University: "When these two air masses meet, there is a significant difference in density, causing the cold, dry air to push underneath the warm, moist air coming from the south, leading to strong and localized precipitation...."]

The monsoon's yearly pattern has also become erratic.

During the 2020 monsoon season, both the average rainfall and the number of rainy days nationwide were the highest on record, but a year later, the number of rainy days was the lowest.

In 2022, even more rain concentrated after the monsoon.

[Son Seok-woo/Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Seoul National University: "There are no typical patterns that can be judged as characteristic of the monsoon every year. It appears very diversely each year. Therefore, we need to look at the monsoon in a new way."]

As the monsoon on the Korean Peninsula is heading towards unpredictable fluctuations, extreme downpours have been occurring every mid-July for the past three years, causing significant damage.

This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.m
신방실
신방실 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

가평 캠핑장 참변 가족 수색 사흘째…실종자 수색∙<br>복구 총력전

가평 캠핑장 참변 가족 수색 사흘째…실종자 수색∙복구 총력전
‘경남 산사태 취약지역’ 무용지물…공개도 않고 예방도 허술

‘경남 산사태 취약지역’ 무용지물…공개도 않고 예방도 허술
이 대통령, 6개 시군 특별재난지역 선포…“재난에 음주가무 엄히 단속”

이 대통령, 6개 시군 특별재난지역 선포…“재난에 음주가무 엄히 단속”
11년 만에 단통법 폐지된 첫날…달라진 현장은?

11년 만에 단통법 폐지된 첫날…달라진 현장은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.