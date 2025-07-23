Korea’s wild monsoon ride

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



This summer's weather is truly strange.



It was supposed to be the rainy season, but only heat waves have continued, and then suddenly, it poured all at once at the end.



And right after that, it was back to heat waves.



The volatility is really increasing to the point where it’s hard to predict.



This is Shin Bang-sil, a meteorology specialist.



[Report]



The monsoon season that started in mid-last month has seen a disappearance of proper rain, leading to more than two weeks of relentless heat day and night.



The Korea Meteorological Administration announced that the monsoon in Jeju and the southern regions has ended.



However, last week, about half of the annual rainfall fell in a sudden downpour.



The monsoon has transformed from heat waves to heavy rain like a roller coaster.



The textbook monsoon, where the North Pacific high pressure and the Okhotsk high pressure create a stationary front that brings rain, is disappearing.



Instead, this summer, the type where cold, dry air from the north collides with moist air from the south has become more frequent, accounting for about one-third of the total.



[Jang Eun-cheol/Professor of Atmospheric Science at Kongju National University: "When these two air masses meet, there is a significant difference in density, causing the cold, dry air to push underneath the warm, moist air coming from the south, leading to strong and localized precipitation...."]



The monsoon's yearly pattern has also become erratic.



During the 2020 monsoon season, both the average rainfall and the number of rainy days nationwide were the highest on record, but a year later, the number of rainy days was the lowest.



In 2022, even more rain concentrated after the monsoon.



[Son Seok-woo/Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Seoul National University: "There are no typical patterns that can be judged as characteristic of the monsoon every year. It appears very diversely each year. Therefore, we need to look at the monsoon in a new way."]



As the monsoon on the Korean Peninsula is heading towards unpredictable fluctuations, extreme downpours have been occurring every mid-July for the past three years, causing significant damage.



This is Shin Bang-sil from KBS News.m



