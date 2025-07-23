Where to spend consumer coupons

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



Today (July 22), the second day of the consumer coupon distribution for economic recovery, consumers using the coupons were noticeable early in markets and supermarkets.



As the usage is expected to ramp up next week, the industry is making efforts to attract consumers.



Reporter Choi In-young has the on-site coverage.



[Report]



At a traditional market in Gyeonggi Province.



Customers trying to buy ingredients like meat, fish, and fruits, which have recently seen significant price increases, with consumer coupons are noticeable.



[“(You must be happy to receive the consumer coupon.) Yes~”]



A nearby butcher shop saw sales increase by about 15% yesterday (July 21) compared to usual.



[Choi Bong-ja/Butcher Shop Owner: “One person brought two coupons and bought everything. They bought sirloin beef, stew meat, and pork belly.”]



Today is the second day of consumer coupon applications.



Many consumers still have not decided where and how to use them.



[Kwak Sook-hee/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: “I heard it can be used at hospitals and oriental medicine clinics. I guess I should buy fruits and meat, right?”]



Local supermarkets have prominently displayed banners indicating that consumer coupons can be used.



[Kim Gi-hwa/Supermarket Owner: “When I asked why they are buying so many detergents and such, they said the support funds came out, so they are stocking up and need to use them.”]



The franchise industry has started promotions to encourage the use of consumer coupons as much as possible.



[Kim Min-young/Coffee Shop Owner: “Many people think it won’t work because we are a large chain, so we have been receiving a lot of inquiries.”]



Laundry services are also running discount events in line with the timing of the consumer coupon distribution.



[Laundry Service Owner: “With the posters outside, it seems like more customers are coming in. There were quite a few people dropping off winter clothes.”]



Delivery apps allow the use of consumer coupons if the 'meet and pay' feature is used.



[Delivery Driver: “There have been a bit more card payments than usual. About one-third more than our usual.”]



While there are expectations that consumer coupons will serve as a catalyst for economic recovery, there are also concerns that it may only have a temporary effect.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



