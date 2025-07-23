News 9

Consumer coupon info

입력 2025.07.23 (00:08)

[Anchor]

Consumer coupons are receiving an enthusiastic response, with 6.98 million people applying in just one day (7.21).

Since there are various ways to receive them, it’s important to carefully consider how to use them most effectively.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun explains how to make the most of them.

[Report]

Lines at local community centers to apply for consumer coupons have grown much longer.

Most of those waiting are elderly citizens, who must take a number and wait one to two hours.

[Lim Kyung-ja/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "I came out around 8:30. I think I waited about 1 hour and 20 minutes."]

Once the balance on a prepaid card is used up, the card can be reused during the second round of distribution at the end of September.

[Community Center Staff: "150,000 won has been credited in your name. There will be a second distribution in September, so please don't throw away this card after using it all...."]

On the first day of applications, the total amount distributed was 1.2722 trillion won, with 6.98 million people applying, accounting for 13.8% of the total eligible recipients.

That’s 40% more than the number of first-day applicants for the COVID-19 emergency relief fund.

There are three main ways to receive consumer coupons.

You can choose to receive them through a credit or debit card in your name, a local gift certificate, or a prepaid card.

Each method has its pros and cons.

With credit or debit cards, you can earn points and keep usage records, while continuing to receive regular benefits.

You can also participate in promotional events run by card companies.

If you’re planning to move, it’s advantageous to use a card that allows you to change the eligible region.

Some local gift certificates can be used for online payments.

The Seoul Love Gift Certificate can be used on public delivery apps.

Additionally, if you place three orders of 20,000 won or more, you can receive a refund of 10,000 won.

Prepaid cards are beneficial for elderly individuals who are not familiar with online applications.

Since they can only be used within the limit of the charged amount, the risk of overspending is low.

As the consumer coupons grow in popularity, cases of them being exchanged for cash through secondhand trading apps have been detected.

The government has stated that if such fraudulent distribution is discovered, part or all of the support funds may be reclaimed.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

