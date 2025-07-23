News 9

Kim Keon-hee’s gifts

[Anchor]

The special counsel investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is tracking down who ultimately paid for the expensive bags and necklace delivered to her by a Unification Church official.

It is reported that the special counsel uncovered evidence during a recent search suggesting that the Unification Church reimbursed the cost afterward.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has the details.

[Report]

In 2022, Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church’s global headquarters, delivered two luxury bags and a diamond necklace worth about 60 million won to Jeon Seong-bae—also known as “Shaman Geon Jin”—saying they were “gifts for First Lady Kim Keon-hee.”

In response to the bribery allegations, the Unification Church claimed that “Yoon acted on his own” and that “the initial purchase funds for the necklace did not come from church money.”

However, the special counsel has reportedly found evidence that contradicts these claims.

During a search of the Unification Church on July 18, investigators secured not only the receipt for the necklace purchase but also an internal draft submitted for accounting purposes.

The special counsel suspects that Yoon initially paid for the necklace, then submitted the receipt and a document detailing the purpose of the purchase to the church's global headquarters.

This raises suspicion that the Unification Church later reimbursed the cost of the gift.

The investigation team has also obtained and is analyzing three years’ worth of the church’s financial records.

If it is confirmed that the Unification Church funded the gifts, the special counsel believes charges could be brought for attempting to seek favors from the former First Lady regarding the Cambodia Mekong River development project or the acquisition of broadcaster YTN.

With the evidence secured, the special counsel summoned Yoon today (7.22) for the first time to question him about the origin of the funds and the purpose of the gifts.

[Oh Jung-hee/Assistant Special Prosecutor: "We summoned Yoon ○○, the former head of the Unification Church's global headquarters, as a suspect in connection with the allegations involving Shaman Geon Jin. The investigation began at 9:40 a.m."]

The special counsel is also tracking the current whereabouts of the missing gifts.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

