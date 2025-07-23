News 9

[Exclusive] Defense probe team cut

[Anchor]

As KBS has confirmed, around the time when the Marine Corps investigation team and then-Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-sup were in conflict over legal responsibility for the Marine Corps death incident, the Ministry of National Defense had plans to disband the Marine Corps investigation team.

The reason given was the difficulty in controlling investigative agencies, and although the plan was not executed, there are criticisms that it was intended to apply pressure on the investigation.

Reporter Yoon Jin has the exclusive report.

[Report]

This is an internal document titled 'Military Investigation Organization Reform Plan' prepared by the Ministry of National Defense in cooperation with the Legal Affairs Office.

The core of the plan is to disband the investigation teams of each military branch, which are under the command of the respective chiefs of staff, and to centralize investigative functions under the Criminal Investigation Command.

Citing difficulty in managing investigative bodies, the plan aimed to place all military investigations under the direct command of the Minister of National Defense via the command.

The document was drafted in August 2023.

Around the same time Colonel Park Jeong-hoon, who led the investigation into the Marine’s death, was being charged with insubordination.

If the plan had gone ahead, Colonel Park's Marine Corps investigation team would have been disbanded, and nearly 400 personnel—half of the entire military investigative staff—would have been cut.

[Kim Jeong-min/Attorney for Colonel Park Jeong-hoon: "More than half of the existing investigators would have to change their positions, but there is nowhere for them to go, and their future status is not guaranteed... It's like a bolt from the blue; it's basically telling them to die."]

It’s reported that this document was also sent to the Criminal Investigation Command, which was conducting a re-investigation into the case.

As a result of that re-investigation, figures like Major General Lim Seong-geun were excluded from referral to the police—reaching a conclusion that differed from the Marine Corps investigation led by Colonel Park.

After the investigation results were released, the reform plan was quietly shelved.

[Choo Mi-ae/Member of the National Defense Committee/Democratic Party: "Since the results did not come out as intended, they decided to eliminate the military investigation organization itself. In short, the military investigation agency was on the verge of losing all its independence."]

When KBS asked about the creation and status of the document, the Ministry of National Defense simply replied that it could not locate it.

This is Yoon Jin from KBS News.

